Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
College Application Week

This week is national college application week and the state wants to help young Hoosiers get a good start on their higher education. Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, Chris Lowry has a look at what’s available to students.
Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDOT: Road construction costs up 36% since 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation says road construction costs have risen significantly over the past two years, largely due to inflation. “Inflation is one of the biggest challenges to the agency and others in the industry right now,” Chris Creighton, INDOT’s chief of staff, told state lawmakers during a summer study committee meeting Wednesday.
Hoosier Guardsmen to join hurricane relief effort in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the...
