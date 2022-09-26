Read full article on original website
Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28
Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33
UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Viewers all say the same thing about Harry during national anthem at Queen’s funeral
VIEWERS of The Queen's funeral all said the same thing about Prince Harry as the national anthem rung out. The service in Westminster Abbey saw the Royal Family and over 2,000 mourners gather at 11am to pay homage to The Queen. Sat behind his father King Charles and step-mother Camilla,...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Michael Weatherly Is No Longer the Only ‘NCIS’ Star Hinting at the Return of Tony DiNozzo
Now that Michael Weatherly has ended his six-season run on ‘Bull’ his fans want him to return to ‘NCIS’ ASAP!
I’m a style expert – the hack Princess Kate and Meghan Markle use so their high heels are comfortable all day long
THEY always choose to wear heels at formal occasions, such as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. But just how do Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stay comfy in their vertiginous shoes?. According to style expert Miranda Holder, they always get shoes that are...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
