ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
NFL
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T. Davies
Person
Mark Gatiss
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Steven Moffat
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Thirteenth Doctor#Bbc One#Showrunner#Bbc America#Bbc#Radiotimes Com#Sin#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy