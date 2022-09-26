Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Starbucks National Coffee Day 2022 Canada
National Coffee Day (September 29) is around the corner giving Canadians one more reason to celebrate their most beloved morning ritual. In fact, according to the Coffee Association of Canada, coffee is the most popular beverage among Canadian adults, surpassing even tap water!. Just in time for National Coffee Day,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McVitie's, Vienetta and Bisto voted among UK's favourite nostalgic food and drink brands
McVitie's has been named as the food and drink brand that people in the UK have the fondest memories of. The snack food manufacturer, famous for its iconic Digestives biscuit, edged out the likes of Vienetta, Bisto, Ambrosia and Wagon Wheel in a poll to find people's favourite "nostalgia brands".
Autoweek.com
34% of Drivers Support Ban on ICE Vehicles by 2030
New study cited by Polestar that surveyed 18,000 participants in 19 global markets in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific shows 34% of drivers support a ban on ICE vehicles by 2030. Not all automakers have made plans to offer battery-electric models, with many hedging the departure date of gas...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Dutch coffee subscription brand Wakuli opens first retail outlet
Wakuli received funding from Dutch investment bank ABN Amro to pursue new growth opportunities in Europe | Photo credit: Wakuli. Wakuli has launched its first bricks-and-mortar retail outlet in Amsterdam, serving both hot beverages and its packaged coffee range. Founded in 2019 as a doorstep-delivery specialty coffee brand, Wakuli plans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
With the right incentives, organic farming could be Australia’s way to a pesticide-free future
We are constantly being exposed to chemicals in our food, many of which are linked to health issues and have devastating effects on our environment. From endocrine disruptors to PFAS, plastics to pesticides, just how much of these do we wish to include in our everyday lives?. Globally, Australia is...
foodmanufacture.co.uk
Fresh dog food manufacturer doubles production
Fresh dog food manufacturer and delivery service Butternut Box has scaled up its production capabilities to double capacity. The increase in capacity has been funded with a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, which will allow it to add new production lines to its current operation. Butternut Box creates a...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Benugo trials carbon footprint labelling on in-store food menus
If the pilot is successful, Benugo intends to roll-out carbon labelling on its menu across further London sites | Photo credit: Benugo. London-based café and catering company Benugo has announced a partnership with the Natural History Museum to introduce carbon labelling for food items across its four cafés and restaurants at the museum.
