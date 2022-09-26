ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Starbucks National Coffee Day 2022 Canada

National Coffee Day (September 29) is around the corner giving Canadians one more reason to celebrate their most beloved morning ritual. In fact, according to the Coffee Association of Canada, coffee is the most popular beverage among Canadian adults, surpassing even tap water!. Just in time for National Coffee Day,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Autoweek.com

34% of Drivers Support Ban on ICE Vehicles by 2030

New study cited by Polestar that surveyed 18,000 participants in 19 global markets in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific shows 34% of drivers support a ban on ICE vehicles by 2030. Not all automakers have made plans to offer battery-electric models, with many hedging the departure date of gas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldcoffeeportal.com

Dutch coffee subscription brand Wakuli opens first retail outlet

Wakuli received funding from Dutch investment bank ABN Amro to pursue new growth opportunities in Europe | Photo credit: Wakuli. Wakuli has launched its first bricks-and-mortar retail outlet in Amsterdam, serving both hot beverages and its packaged coffee range. Founded in 2019 as a doorstep-delivery specialty coffee brand, Wakuli plans...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Coffee Shops#Ireland#Business Industry#Linus Business#Coca Cola Hbc#Hungarians#Cola Cola Hbc#Coffee Business
worldcoffeeportal.com

Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025

Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Fresh dog food manufacturer doubles production

Fresh dog food manufacturer and delivery service Butternut Box has scaled up its production capabilities to double capacity. The increase in capacity has been funded with a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, which will allow it to add new production lines to its current operation. Butternut Box creates a...
PET SERVICES
worldcoffeeportal.com

Benugo trials carbon footprint labelling on in-store food menus

If the pilot is successful, Benugo intends to roll-out carbon labelling on its menu across further London sites | Photo credit: Benugo. London-based café and catering company Benugo has announced a partnership with the Natural History Museum to introduce carbon labelling for food items across its four cafés and restaurants at the museum.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy