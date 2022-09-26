Read full article on original website
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
The Classic Sitcom Is More Popular Than Ever (Even Though No One Makes Them Anymore)
When Abbott Elementary recently won two Emmys Awards, it proved successful network sitcoms aren’t on the extinct list. Quinta Brunson’s series embraces the 22-minute structure, doesn’t require signing up to yet another streamer, and is laugh-out-loud funny. (Some other titles in the Outstanding Comedy line-up, like the brilliant but bleak Barry, did not get the “jokes” memo.)Abbot Elementary isn’t alone in current network sitcoms worth checking out (see also CBS’s Ghosts). Still, Too-Much-TV has replaced the Must-See glory days, and one previous titan of the genre that has been put out to pasture is the multicam. I still haven’t forgotten...
Nathan Fillion Reveals The One Concern He Initially Had After Niecy Nash’s The Rookie Spinoff Was Greenlit
Nathan Fillion revealed the one concern he initially had regarding the Rookie spinoff.
Everyone’s a ‘Suspect,’ Back to ‘La Brea,’ Niecy Nash Is the New ‘Rookie,’ Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Nick Kroll’s Stand-Up
The British crime drama Suspect sends a detective on a dark night of the soul as he seeks his daughter’s killer, with familiar TV faces among the suspect list. The NBC fantasy La Brea scatters its cast among several eras from 10,000 B.C. to the 1980s in its second season. Niecy Nash-Betts headlines The Rookie: Feds, a spinoff about the FBI’s oldest rookie. Hulu launches Reasonable Doubt, an overheated legal drama about a Black female defense lawyer with high-profile clients in L.A. Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll performs his first solo stand-up special for Netflix. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
TV Ratings: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Steady With Spring Finale on Heels of Emmy Wins
Coming off a lot of Emmys love, ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” went back in session Wednesday with a Season 2 premiere that kept pace with its freshman finale last spring. According to timezone-adjusted Nielsen Live + Same Day data, Episode 1 of Season 2 averaged a 0.6 rating among adults ages 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, making it ABC’s highest-rated show during Wednesday primetime. That marks a solid start to the new school year for “Abbott Elementary,” which put up a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers in the comparable Nielsen metrics for its Season 1 finale in April. In fact,...
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
Julie Plec to Appear at NYCC for Exclusive 'Vampire Academy' Q&A Fan Meet-Up
If you're a fan of Peacock's hit series Vampire Academy and headed to New York Comic Con next week you are in for a treat. Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that Julie Plec is set to partake in a live fan Q&A moderated by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt next Thursday, October 6th, to discuss the series and answer all of your burning questions. The panel will be held at the Community Lounge in the River Pavilion, which is one of the more intimate locations at the Javits Center, so die-hard fans will want to keep an eye on this event.
From 'Fargo' to 'Breaking Bad': 10 of the Best, Most Rewatchable Crime Shows of the 21st Century
Crime has been a well-known and beloved movie and television genre for many years. It is a fascinating yet chilling phenomenon many are curious about; What happened? What motivated them to do it? How did anyone let this happen? These are questions that are often left wandering in our heads.
Why Is Cassian Andor a Passenger on His Own Show?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-4.In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) exclaimed that he has "been in this fight since I was six years old." And yet, at the start of Andor, Cassian is hardly part of the fight against the Empire. When he first appears on the Disney+ show, Cassian is searching for his sister; after that, life gets all the more complicated for him and for the viewer.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
