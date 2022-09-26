ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
MedicalXpress

Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke

A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
ScienceBlog.com

Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
NIH Director's Blog

High Blood Pressure and Older Adults

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often doesn't cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though high blood pressure affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
MedicalXpress

Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure

People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Body Weight Linked to Dementia Risk in Men and Women

A higher body-mass index (BMI, a measure of body weight that takes height into account) is linked to a lower risk for dementia in both men and women, according to a new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is more common in...
reviewofoptometry.com

Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease

Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
docwirenews.com

A Novel Model Can Predict Death in Older Adults with Dementia

A new study sought to assess the accuracy of a novel model to predict death in community-dwelling older adults suffering from dementia. The findings were reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. To conduct this study, researchers used two national cohorts comprised of a total of 6,671 community-dwelling older adults with dementia;...
