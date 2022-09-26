ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
SOCCER
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ng-sportingnews.com

Parramatta forward Shaun Lane fires warning shot to Nathan Cleary ahead of NRL Grand Final

Eels forward Shaun Lane has fired a warning shot to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, just days before the blockbuster western Sydney grand final at Accor Stadium. Parramatta advanced through to the 2022 decider with a comeback victory against the Cowboys, while the reigning champions cruised home in the second-half with a convincing win over South Sydney.
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super League
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
The Independent

Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled

Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
TRAVEL
BBC

Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered

The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
RUGBY
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer strikes ensure Young Lions make it two wins from two in the international break as preparations for next summer's European Under-21 Championships continue

There is always one who makes a run from deep into a World Cup squad and it would be foolish to discount Conor Gallagher. This has been a good week for Gallagher. Easy to lose motivation after being dropped down into the Under 21s, his attitude exemplary. That is a trait Gareth Southgate will take into account when naming his 26-man cohort.
SOCCER

