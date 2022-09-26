Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him
Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
ng-sportingnews.com
Parramatta forward Shaun Lane fires warning shot to Nathan Cleary ahead of NRL Grand Final
Eels forward Shaun Lane has fired a warning shot to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, just days before the blockbuster western Sydney grand final at Accor Stadium. Parramatta advanced through to the 2022 decider with a comeback victory against the Cowboys, while the reigning champions cruised home in the second-half with a convincing win over South Sydney.
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Sporting News
Nicho Hynes' humble response to Dally M Medal win cements Sharks halfback as NRL's new poster boy
Nicho Hynes cemented himself as rugby league's new poster boy on Wednesday night - and there perhaps isn't a better man to hold that title. The 26-year-old capped off a stellar season by winning the Dally M Medal, breaking the record for the highest vote tally in the award's history with 38.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
Cowboys coach Todd Payten can't resist slamming the refs over shocking call against Parramatta as Nicho Hynes WINS the Dally M by recording the highest points tally EVER
Nicho Hynes has been rewarded for a stunning 2022 campaign with the Cronulla gun named the Dally M player of the year - but Todd Payten stole the show on Wednesday night when he couldn't resist slamming the refs over an awful call in the Cowboys' finals loss to Parramatta.
BBC
Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered
The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
Slick Newcastle stars to meet pure Parramatta grit in NRLW grand final | Megan Maurice
One team have undergone an incredible metamorphosis while the other have simply allowed combinations to settle
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Host West Ham United
Chelsea return to Kingsmeadow ahead of their third Women's Super League fixture.
England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer strikes ensure Young Lions make it two wins from two in the international break as preparations for next summer's European Under-21 Championships continue
There is always one who makes a run from deep into a World Cup squad and it would be foolish to discount Conor Gallagher. This has been a good week for Gallagher. Easy to lose motivation after being dropped down into the Under 21s, his attitude exemplary. That is a trait Gareth Southgate will take into account when naming his 26-man cohort.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right. According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old. Berge moved to the...
BBC
EFL clubs still receive cut of gamblers' losses as part of now-discontinued scheme
English Football League clubs are still receiving a direct cut of gamblers' losses as part of a now discontinued scheme with their betting partner. Since 2013, clubs have received a share of those losses if a customer signed up to Sky Bet via the club's website. The EFL says the...
Comments / 0