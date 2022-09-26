Coming out with the truth. Shakira opened up about her divorce from Gerard Pique in her New Elle feature. She also opened up how the separation affected her relationship with her kids and family. Shakira talked about her divorce for the first time in the new interview with Elle. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but...

FIFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO