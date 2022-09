The Fall 2022 semester kicks off with drama, comedy, and a bit of song and dance from Pace's School of Performing Arts. Here's what’s coming to the Pace mainstage this season:. The Chechens. by Phillip Christian Smith. Schaeberle Theater | October 4–9 In modern Chechnya homosexuals are rumored...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO