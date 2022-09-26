ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kathy Vargas’ Opening Reception & Artist’s Talk @ O’Kane Gallery Sept. 28

The UHD Community, following President Blanchard’s State of the University Address, is invited to attend the magical realism of photographer Kathy Vargas. The O’Kane Gallery is hosting her exhibition “Este Recuerdo/About Memory,” in conjunction with FotoFest Biennial 2022: Participating Spaces and Hispanic Heritage Month. The reception begins at 5 p.m. followed by the Artist’s Talk at 6 p.m.
defendernetwork.com

Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
spacecityweather.com

A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022

Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
iheart.com

Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area

Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
defendernetwork.com

Top 10 Reasons HBCUs deserve more love

Now, I may not be the perfect person to put this list together, seeing that I attended two PWIs (predominantly white institutions) and taught at another. That said, my HBCU roots run deep. One of my great uncles coached at Morris Brown back in the day. My wife is a Texas Southern University (TSU) graduate. My oldest child is also an HBCU alumna (Tuskegee…T-U, YOU KNOW). And I was blessed to work at TSU for nearly a decade.
102.5 KISS FM

It’s Illegal to Sit On the Sidewalk in This Texas City

Picture this: You're waiting for your ride to pick you up after an evening out with friends at the bar. You have a seat on the curb of the sidewalk while you finish off a slice of pizza you bought from a food truck. You dig through your purse for some cash for your cab. Then, all of a sudden, a police officer is asking you for your information and writing you a ticket.
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
thepostnewspaper.net

Slingshots Take Over Texas City

Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
Houston Chronicle

Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program

Houston officials plan to announce the city's second annual gun buyback event on Monday afternoon, ABC 13 reported. The city has new rules in place for the next buyback event after a man sold dozens of 3D-printed guns back to the city during its inaugural buyback on Jul. 31. After the first buyback, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the man selling the 3D-printed guns seemed to be trying to exploit the program to line his pockets.
spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

