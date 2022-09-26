Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke rallies young supporters in Houston, calling Abbott "worst governor" in the US
HOUSTON - On the stump before hundreds of students at the University of Houston Democrat Beto O'Rourke hammered at incumbent Greg Abbott on the Texas abortion ban and his opponents refusal to embrace any form gun reform. "We are going to win because we prioritize the lives of those kids...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
uhd.edu
Kathy Vargas’ Opening Reception & Artist’s Talk @ O’Kane Gallery Sept. 28
The UHD Community, following President Blanchard’s State of the University Address, is invited to attend the magical realism of photographer Kathy Vargas. The O’Kane Gallery is hosting her exhibition “Este Recuerdo/About Memory,” in conjunction with FotoFest Biennial 2022: Participating Spaces and Hispanic Heritage Month. The reception begins at 5 p.m. followed by the Artist’s Talk at 6 p.m.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Frito Lay's Houston warehouse celebrates 40-year anniversary
Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales attended the 40-year anniversary celebration of the Frito Lay Houston warehouse in Rosenberg on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Kevin Raines) The Frito Lay Houston warehouse located at 3310 Hwy. 36, Rosenberg, celebrated its 40th year of operation Sept. 20. Both...
City of Houston launching 100 food pantries in 100 days to address food deserts
Houston's program comes as the White House is focused on a plan to end hunger and diet-related illnesses by 2030.
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
iheart.com
Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area
Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
defendernetwork.com
Top 10 Reasons HBCUs deserve more love
Now, I may not be the perfect person to put this list together, seeing that I attended two PWIs (predominantly white institutions) and taught at another. That said, my HBCU roots run deep. One of my great uncles coached at Morris Brown back in the day. My wife is a Texas Southern University (TSU) graduate. My oldest child is also an HBCU alumna (Tuskegee…T-U, YOU KNOW). And I was blessed to work at TSU for nearly a decade.
It’s Illegal to Sit On the Sidewalk in This Texas City
Picture this: You're waiting for your ride to pick you up after an evening out with friends at the bar. You have a seat on the curb of the sidewalk while you finish off a slice of pizza you bought from a food truck. You dig through your purse for some cash for your cab. Then, all of a sudden, a police officer is asking you for your information and writing you a ticket.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
thepostnewspaper.net
Slingshots Take Over Texas City
Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
Click2Houston.com
US Department of Labor finds Katy drywall company denied 55 Houston workers overtime, benefits; recovers $55K in back wages
HOUSTON – During an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found a Katy drywall company had denied 55 Houston workers overtime and benefits after misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The company, Omega Drywall, failed to pay overtime hours over 40 in a workweek, which...
Houston Chronicle
Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program
Houston officials plan to announce the city's second annual gun buyback event on Monday afternoon, ABC 13 reported. The city has new rules in place for the next buyback event after a man sold dozens of 3D-printed guns back to the city during its inaugural buyback on Jul. 31. After the first buyback, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the man selling the 3D-printed guns seemed to be trying to exploit the program to line his pockets.
Lizzo makes history cool playing 200-year-old flute owned by former president
The Grammy Award-winning singer is the first and only person to play the flute owned by President James Madison.
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
keranews.org
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion launches website highlighting mental health resources
Megan Thee Stallion is using her rising profile to address mental health issues and provide resources for those who may be experiencing anxiety, depression and other forms of emotional distress. The 27-year-old Houston rapper, in conjunction with her recently released album called "Traumazine," has launched a website that includes a...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
