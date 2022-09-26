Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
In poorly timed fracas after Garner-Clayton football contest, no one came out a winner
The fracas at the conclusion of Friday’s latest edition of the storied, decades-long Garner-Clayton rivalry could not have been more poorly timed. Many conferences throughout the state, including among the greater Triangle, were on bye weeks, thus the aftermath of Clayton’s 49-0 win has been even more magnified.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
cbs17
NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels’ offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell’s signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
packinsider.com
On3: 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr is trending towards an NC State commitment
We’ve discussed 2023 combo guard Silas Demary Jr. quite a bit lately. We’ve talked about his official visit. We’ve done an interview with his father. We’ve done an interview with him. This was no conincidence. We knew NC State was very high on Demary Jr. and...
cbs17
Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
Clinton, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clinton. The St. Pauls High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00. The St. Pauls High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on September 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
pinehurst.com
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament rescheduled due to Ian impacts
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian is currently hundreds of miles away from the Cape Fear, but the storm is already impacting events in the Cape Fear. The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Board of Directors has announced it is postponing the tournament from this weekend (9/29-10/1) to next weekend (10/6-10/8) due to weather concerns.
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
Sampson Independent
Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track
State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
WECT
NCDOT seeking additional input on draft 10-year transportation plan
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that community input will soon be accepted from Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties concerning their draft 10-year transportation improvement plan. The plan, officially known as the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), is scheduled to take effect...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
40-foot installation in the works at North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh
Tuesday construction began for a new symbolic symbol of freedom for all North Carolinas. Construction crew are in the process of installing its first state monument honoring African Americans.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash
At about 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said Lawrence crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
