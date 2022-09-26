ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels’ offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell’s signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
DURHAM, NC
Erwin, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament rescheduled due to Ian impacts

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian is currently hundreds of miles away from the Cape Fear, but the storm is already impacting events in the Cape Fear. The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Board of Directors has announced it is postponing the tournament from this weekend (9/29-10/1) to next weekend (10/6-10/8) due to weather concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track

State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

NCDOT seeking additional input on draft 10-year transportation plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that community input will soon be accepted from Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties concerning their draft 10-year transportation improvement plan. The plan, officially known as the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), is scheduled to take effect...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day

Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
CAMERON, NC

