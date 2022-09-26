ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Social media threats disrupt classes at 3 Waterbury schools, police say

WATERBURY — Three schools in the city have been ordered to shelter in place Tuesday in the latest of a series of threats reported in Connecticut and nationwide. Crosby High School, Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed School have been ordered to shelter in place and police said officers are present at these locations.
Stamford police recover loaded gun, ammo hidden near Wright Tech high school

STAMFORD — City police are investigating an incident in which a gun as found loaded, along with extra ammunition, on the outskirts of J.M. Wright Technical High School's campus Sunday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said the Stamford Police Department received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Sunday suggesting...
Police: Enfield man rammed North Haven cop cars in getaway attempt

NORTH HAVEN — An Enfield man is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from officers and then later rammed two of their cruisers this weekend. Michael Cancel was charged with engaging officers in pursuit, reckless driving, assault on a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under suspension, North Haven police said. He was also charged with evading responsibility, interfering with officers, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence

Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
Photos: United Jewish Center honors Rosh Hashanah with Tashlich service

BETHEL — Arms outstretched, the worshippers cast the bird seed into the pond of Bennett Memorial Park. The ritual, led by Cantor Penny Kessler from the United Jewish Center in Danbury, was meant to symbolize the casting off of sins from the previous year. The United Jewish Center held...
Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing

In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
Opinion: Abolish class rank at Hamden High School

Class rank must be abolished at Hamden High School. The entire system is flawed. Based on recent decisions, the administrators charged with fixing it are only making the system worse. The issue of class rank at Hamden High became an acute concern in June when we, 11th graders at the...
Letter to the Editor: See you at Darien Democratic HQ

The Action Network of Darien Democrats is excited to announce the opening of the Darien Democratic Headquarters located at 170 Noroton Ave. Our headquarters will be open this Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. to pick up your free lawn signs, bumper stickers and buttons. With democracy on the ballot,...
