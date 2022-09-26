Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Billboard
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain has inked a deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain had previously been with Mercury Nashville since releasing her eponymous debut album in 1993. Both Republic Nashville and Mercury Nashville are under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “I couldn’t think of a...
Taylor Swift Designs Every Element of Her Tours
If you've ever gone to see Taylor Swift on tour, chances are she had a hand in creating everything you experienced.
RELATED PEOPLE
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Taylor Swift Named Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by NSAI: Read Her Speech
Ahead of the release of her new album Midnights next month, Taylor Swift was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). She gave a speech tonight at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium. She discussed her history as a songwriter, the way she categorizes the songs she writes, and her process of re-recording her first albums. Read her speech below.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
Music Therapist Cara Brindisi Wins Over Two ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Country Vocals on Taylor Swift Cover [Watch]
Blake Shelton was feeling the country tingle ahead of Cara Brindisi’s audition on Season 22 of The Voice. So, when the hopeful stepped onstage on Monday (Sept. 26), the country crooner was ready to slam on his red button. Little did he know, he would have to persuade Brindisi to join his team over Gwen Stefani's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Split After Three Years of Dating as Both Tease Breakup Songs: Sources
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have called it quits. The "If the World Was Ending" singer-songwriters have broken up after about three years of dating, multiple sources close to the pair confirm to PEOPLE. Reps for Michaels and Saxe did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this...
jambroadcasting.com
Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 solo song on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100
Harry Styles continues to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 — his song “As It Was” notched its 15th week atop the chart. Styles’ song has a month to go before he could tie the record for the longest-running #1 song of all time — it’s currently held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot. But Harry is one week away from tying with the songs that boast the second-longest running streak on the chart.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album
“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
How to Watch Billie Eilish’s 'Happier Than Ever Tour' Live From Your Couch
Billie Eilish is treating fans to a special concert right in the comfort of their own homes. To commemorate the end of her "Happier Than Ever World Tour," the singer is releasing a new concert film through Apple Music for fans to enjoy—anytime, anywhere. Eilish is officially wrapping up...
Harry Styles In Rarified Air as He Simultaneously Tops Box Office and Singles Chart
Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/23/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Colter Wall, Benjamin Tod, Kendell Marvel, Josh Meloy, Cody Jinks with Clint Black and Ward Davis, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Sundy Best, Gabe Lee, Randy Rogers Band, Nikki Lane, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Sunny Sweeney, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Comments / 0