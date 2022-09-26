ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Named Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by NSAI: Read Her Speech

Ahead of the release of her new album Midnights next month, Taylor Swift was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). She gave a speech tonight at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium. She discussed her history as a songwriter, the way she categorizes the songs she writes, and her process of re-recording her first albums. Read her speech below.
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 solo song on ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Harry Styles continues to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 — his song “As It Was” notched its 15th week atop the chart. Styles’ song has a month to go before he could tie the record for the longest-running #1 song of all time — it’s currently held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot. But Harry is one week away from tying with the songs that boast the second-longest running streak on the chart.
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Glamour

Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album

“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles In Rarified Air as He Simultaneously Tops Box Office and Singles Chart

Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/23/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Colter Wall, Benjamin Tod, Kendell Marvel, Josh Meloy, Cody Jinks with Clint Black and Ward Davis, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Sundy Best, Gabe Lee, Randy Rogers Band, Nikki Lane, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Sunny Sweeney, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson, and more.
