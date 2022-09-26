Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Stereogum
Restraining Order – “Fight Back”
Restraining Order, a Massachusetts band that calls back to the sound of the earliest hardcore punk, are back today with what appears to be a quick-hit one-off single. “Fight Back” charges ahead with all the brutish hooligan energy you could want from a retro hardcore song, carried along by a bashed-out rhythm section and a deceptively melodic undercurrent of guitars. It arrives ahead of a bunch of tour dates this fall, including some within the next week or so alongside Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Hear “Fight Back” below.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
Lottery winner took lucky NC ticket everywhere — ‘even to the bathroom and to sleep’
“I couldn’t believe I won,” she said after scoring the $1 million prize.
Stereogum
High Command – “Siege Warfare”
In the past few years, a whole lot of underground bands have been mining inspiration from the big-riff majesty and freewheeling speed of ’80s crossover thrash. Massachusetts’ High Command are one of the very best of those bands. Like a lot of present-day thrashers, High Command have roots in hardcore, but there’s not that much punk in High Command’s sound. Instead, they make fantastical big-room thrash like 1986 never ended.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
Photos show location, timing of Hurricane Ian's impact on NC
Photos from the WRAL Hurricane Center show the location and timing of Hurricane Ian, expected to impact North Carolina Friday through the weekend.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
North Carolina school named #1 best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
This NC farm’s pumpkin patch has a wild twist — and it ranks among nation’s best
The farm is no stranger to earning recognition.
Two North Carolina restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
One of the dining destinations also received worldwide recognition.
TODAY.com
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it hand-delivered to Nike
Karly Pavlinac Blackburn has a resume that takes the cake. Recently, the 27-year-old went viral for a LinkedIn post about her recent job application experience and the teamwork that went into it. As Blackburn explained, with her mind set on a job at Nike, she decided to make a bold...
POLITICO
Everyone’s descending on North Carolina now
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Florida is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. The storm was cited as the reason for postponing Wednesday's scheduled Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Plus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) the “most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen. First, we focus on the Tarheel State’s tightening Senate race.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In North Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
publicradioeast.org
A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community
It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ourdavie.com
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
