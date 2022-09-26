ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”

North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Restraining Order – “Fight Back”

Restraining Order, a Massachusetts band that calls back to the sound of the earliest hardcore punk, are back today with what appears to be a quick-hit one-off single. “Fight Back” charges ahead with all the brutish hooligan energy you could want from a retro hardcore song, carried along by a bashed-out rhythm section and a deceptively melodic undercurrent of guitars. It arrives ahead of a bunch of tour dates this fall, including some within the next week or so alongside Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Hear “Fight Back” below.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Stereogum

High Command – “Siege Warfare”

In the past few years, a whole lot of underground bands have been mining inspiration from the big-riff majesty and freewheeling speed of ’80s crossover thrash. Massachusetts’ High Command are one of the very best of those bands. Like a lot of present-day thrashers, High Command have roots in hardcore, but there’s not that much punk in High Command’s sound. Instead, they make fantastical big-room thrash like 1986 never ended.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie
Person
Jesus
Person
Brett Scott
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flail#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gay#Synths#Tongue In Cheek#Diamond Rings#Self Aware Records
POLITICO

Everyone’s descending on North Carolina now

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Florida is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. The storm was cited as the reason for postponing Wednesday's scheduled Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Plus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) the “most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen. First, we focus on the Tarheel State’s tightening Senate race.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
publicradioeast.org

A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community

It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ANIMALS
ourdavie.com

Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up

As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy