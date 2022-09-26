Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Return Home to Face Michigan State & Kent State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 24th-ranked Ohio State field hockey team returns to the friendly confines of Buckeye Varsity Field to begin a homestand that includes five of the next six games in Columbus. It starts Friday with a key conference showdown against Michigan State at 4 p.m. and continues Sunday against Kent State (1 p.m.).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Close Five-Game Homestand vs. Rutgers
Ohio State will carry a 4-0 record and a 1-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference into its Homecoming game against 3-1 and 0-1 Rutgers University Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:40 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State University is celebrating its...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Engel Earns Second Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season and third time in her career, Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. Engel placed second at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota last Friday, her third Top 2 finish in a row.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 27
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fan Favorites: Memories of Ohio Stadium
For a century, Ohio Stadium has brought together millions of friends, families, and fans to collectively share and celebrate the traditions of Ohio State. As part of the 100-year celebration of the iconic landmark, scroll to view a sampling of what the ‘Shoe has meant to the Buckeye faithful over the decades.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Continue B1G Slate at Indiana Thursday
Bloomington, Ind. – Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes the September slate this Thursday when the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kick and will be streamed on BTN+. The all-time series...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics 2023 Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 men’s gymnastics schedule on Monday. Ohio State has released its full competition schedule, viewable HERE. The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet & Gray intrasquad meet on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon inside the Covelli Center. Ohio State will welcome back alumni on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for the alumni meet.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Joel Brown
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s track & field alumni and current associate head coach, Joel Brown. Brown’s speed as a Buckeye still holds as his career had a lasting impact on the Oho State track and field program. Brown holds the program record in the 55m hurdles (a since retired event) and the 110m hurdles. He held the 60m record for more than a decade and currently ranks third in program history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Posts Another Top 5, Buckeyes Finish 7th at Inverness
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan perhaps didn’t have his best round on Tuesday, but it was still good enough to finish third in a very strong field at the Inverness Intercollegiate. The Uniontown, Ohio native finished the 54-hole event at 2-under par to lead the Buckeyes to a seventh-place finish in the 16-team field.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Jenna Harris Griffin
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including women’s track & field alumnae Jenna Harris Griffin. Harris Griffin earned all-conference honors each of her four years as a member of the track & field program at Ohio State with three first team selections. The 2008 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner was one of the top sprinters of her era, winning four individual Big Ten Championships (60m in 2005 and 2007, 100m in 2005 and 2008) and one relay championship (4x100m relay in 2008) during her collegiate career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Rhiann Travis
By any measure, Rhiann Travis is one of Ohio State’s most accomplished and decorated female athletes of all-time. Travis was a three-time All-American for the Ohio State rifle team from 2017-2020. A native of Springtown, Texas, she made her presence felt immediately as a freshmen during the 2016-17 season. She shot in 14 of the 17 events, including the NCAA Championships, where she earned second team All-America honors in the air rifle.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Adam Crompton
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including fencer Adam Crompton. Crompton captured three NCAA men’s sabre titles during his four-year Ohio State career from 2003-06. He was the national champion as a freshman in 2003 and defended his title in 2004, closing out his collegiate career with his third crown in 2006. Crompton was a four-time All-American, with three first team nods and a second team honor after finishing seventh at the 2005 NCAA Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes 4th of 16 After Day 1 of Inverness Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing in cool, and at times rainy, conditions on a championship venue, the Ohio State men’s golf team faired very well through nearly two rounds of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday at the famed Inverness Club. Junior Maxwell Moldovan continues to impress as he is...
