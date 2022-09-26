Read full article on original website
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Too much Halloween candy? Fresno dental group wants to buy some
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dental group is in the market for your (leftover) Halloween candy. The Willow Dental Group and America Forward is hosting their nine annual Halloween buyback – right after the holiday. The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4th. Locals are invited to bring their left-over, […]
Madera County farmers must now decrease water use or pay penalty
The county board voted to impose a $100 per acre-foot penalty on those who extract groundwater above the allocation for the Madera and Delta-Mendota subbasins in 2023.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
davisvanguard.org
Merced Councilmember Calls for Sending Police Complaints Directly to the AG’s Office
Merced City Councilmember Jesse Ornales, at last week’s city council meeting, asked the council to consider sending internal complaints within the Merced Police Department directly to the Attorney General’s Office to investigate. The Councilmember also presented the idea of setting up a tracking system for community complaints against...
First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
GV Wire
‘We Must be Prepared:’ Fresno County Bracing for Economic Storm Clouds
Brian Pacheco believes the crunch of a recession is looming for Fresno County. “I’m not here just to paint a rosy picture and tell you everything’s okay. We all know storm clouds are on the horizon. A new recession is looming and we must be prepared,” the county supervisor from Kerman said.
Fresno Medical Mission: On the ground in Armenia
YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission is underway in the country of Armenia. After leaving the United States on Friday, the team is working to bring medical aid to the people of Armenia. The team has split into multiple groups to help different parts of the country. One team is working with a […]
Prices at pump rise weeks before stimulus relief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are not only going up in the San Joaquin Valley, but they are rising in the state and the nation. AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.67 a gallon. Gas prices in Fresno have risen by 23 cents since last week and 40 […]
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
sjvsun.com
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
Retired Fresno teacher breaks ground on new school building in Uganda
A retired Fresno Unified teacher was raising funds to build a school in Africa. The dream is now becoming a reality for Mr. O's home village in Uganda.
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer serves as honorary barista at Starbucks
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer traded in city hall for Starbucks -- he was an honorary barista on Tuesday.
