Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Medical Mission: On the ground in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission is underway in the country of Armenia. After leaving the United States on Friday, the team is working to bring medical aid to the people of Armenia. The team has split into multiple groups to help different parts of the country. One team is working with a […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
VISALIA, CA

