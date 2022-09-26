Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Bites: Shaya 'sibling' headed to Covington, Slice cuts its last pizza
A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
NOLA.com
See 5 fashionable homes for just over $1 million, located from downtown to Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’
There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
verylocal.com
Palm & Pine puts New Orleans twists on international fine dining
Since 2019, Jordan Herndon and Amarys Herndon have run Palm & Pine, a casual-cool French Quarter restaurant at 308 N. Rampart St. The couple, who moved to New Orleans from Texas, got their start working side-by-side at French Quarter staple Arnaud’s while attending culinary school at Delgado. Later, Jordan was named sous chef at Ralph’s on the Park, while Amarys was named sous chef at Bayona. The pair then branched out into their popup concept. The Old Portage launched in 2014, serving dishes that mixed familiar New Orleans flavors with the spirit of the couple’s home state. When the Herndons moved to New Orleans, they did so because of the city’s culinary reputation and their desire to cook in a city known for its outstanding cuisine. “We moved here specifically to cook in this city,” Jordan said. “We had been in restaurants in some capacity for a while before we…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
theadvocate.com
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
Loyola Maroon
Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus
A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.
Family pleads for help finding Texas teacher after car found in New Orleans
A Texas family is pleading for tips after a Houston-area teacher disappeared, and her Lexus was discovered in New Orleans. “I can’t believe my mom went missing,” Lila Grace posted. “She was gone… when I cam home.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
String of stabbings in French Quarter, Marigny
Someone has been stabbing people in New Orleans who refuse to buy drinks, give money or comply with other demands. Police reports show that since Friday, six people have been stabbing in the French Quarter and Marigny neighborhoods.
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whereyat.com
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show
From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
Comments / 1