Since 2019, Jordan Herndon and Amarys Herndon have run Palm & Pine, a casual-cool French Quarter restaurant at 308 N. Rampart St. The couple, who moved to New Orleans from Texas, got their start working side-by-side at French Quarter staple Arnaud’s while attending culinary school at Delgado. Later, Jordan was named sous chef at Ralph’s on the Park, while Amarys was named sous chef at Bayona. The pair then branched out into their popup concept. The Old Portage launched in 2014, serving dishes that mixed familiar New Orleans flavors with the spirit of the couple’s home state. When the Herndons moved to New Orleans, they did so because of the city’s culinary reputation and their desire to cook in a city known for its outstanding cuisine. “We moved here specifically to cook in this city,” Jordan said. “We had been in restaurants in some capacity for a while before we…

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO