ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Bites: Shaya 'sibling' headed to Covington, Slice cuts its last pizza

A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
COVINGTON, LA
The Current Media

Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’

There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Palm & Pine puts New Orleans twists on international fine dining

Since 2019, Jordan Herndon and Amarys Herndon have run Palm & Pine, a casual-cool French Quarter restaurant at 308 N. Rampart St. The couple, who moved to New Orleans from Texas, got their start working side-by-side at French Quarter staple Arnaud’s while attending culinary school at Delgado. Later, Jordan was named sous chef at Ralph’s on the Park, while Amarys was named sous chef at Bayona. The pair then branched out into their popup concept. The Old Portage launched in 2014, serving dishes that mixed familiar New Orleans flavors with the spirit of the couple’s home state. When the Herndons moved to New Orleans, they did so because of the city’s culinary reputation and their desire to cook in a city known for its outstanding cuisine. “We moved here specifically to cook in this city,” Jordan said. “We had been in restaurants in some capacity for a while before we…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
City
Robert, LA
City
Guilford, MO
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Versailles, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Gretna, LA
City
Paris, MO
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nicholas Cage
Person
Paul Morphy
Person
Marie Laveau
Person
James
NOLA.com

Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus

A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ghosts#Haunted House#Vandalism#Taxis#Nola#French Quarter#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
France
News Break
Politics
whereyat.com

The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show

From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pmq.com

PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans

PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy