Slime Rancher 2 Batty Slimes: Where to find them and what they eat

Angler fish, ringtail lemurs, butterflies, and rabbits all have new slimes based on them in Slime Rancher 2, but perhaps none look cuter or more like a Pokémon than the Batty Slime, and if you need us to tell you what animal they’re based on, you’re not paying attention. These slimes, which the Slimepedia is weirdly insistent aren’t vampires, have the potential to increase the output of your farm significantly if you know how to use them.

We’ll tell you where to find these slimes, what to feed them, and generally how best to care for them. If you’re struggling for resources in Slime Rancher 2, then never fear, as we have guides on where to find Radiant Ore and where to find Moondew Nectar.

Slime Rancher 2 Batty Slime locations

As you might have expected, Batty Slimes are almost exclusively found in caves. Specifically, you need to go cave diving in Ember Valley, which you can get to using our guide on how to leave the first island. In truth, no specific cave is better than another, but the ones in the volcanic region of the island are the biggest, and therefore tend to get the best results.

Batty Slimes’ diet and favourite food - Slime Rancher 2

Batty Slimes are a big fan of fruit, but Pomegranates are their absolute favourite. You can find Pomegranate trees in caves on both Ember Valley and Starlight Strand, and feeding them to a Batty Slime will cause them to produce double the usual amount of plorts.

The thing that makes Batty Slimes so great is the fact that, when they’re in the dark, they get hungry quicker than regular slimes. This does mean you’ll need more food to keep them satisfied, but it also means that you’ll be able to get plorts out of them quicker than other slimes. As such, it can be a good idea to form a Largo with a Batty and some of your more valuable slimes. The flip side of this is that, if they’re in the sun, they’ll become agitated much quicker than usual. So either build their coral in a cave or instal some solar shielding.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.