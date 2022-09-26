Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s New Hairstyle Goes Viral
The Miami swingman denied he has hair extensions, with a sly smile.
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Shaquille O'Neal Won't Speak On Ime Udoka Situation Because 'I Was A Serial Cheater'
He's not interested in being the pot calling the kettle black: "I am going to step down from this conversation." Last week, news broke that Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics and Nia Long’s longtime fiancé, had an improper relationship with a coworker. As a result, he was suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-2023 season.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
