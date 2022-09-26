Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Positive neighbor involvement important if teens don't develop mother-child bond
Teens who live in neighborhoods with trusted, engaged adults can still develop critical social skills that were not nurtured early in life, according to a new University of Michigan study. Previous studies have shown the importance of early mother-child bonding that contributes to teens having social skills, such as positive...
I’m a child health specialist – four ways to get your child ready for a new sibling & why buying a present works wonders
THEY SAY transitioning to two children is much more challenging then giving birth for the first time. But there are ways to help the transition period go smoothly. Dr Kaylene Henderson, a child health specialist revealed toddlers might wish their new sibling could be 'regifted.'. But with a little preparation,...
CNBC
Want to raise strong, resilient kids? Create 'nurturing routines,' says parenting expert—here’s how
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
Comments / 0