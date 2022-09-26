ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Positive neighbor involvement important if teens don't develop mother-child bond

Teens who live in neighborhoods with trusted, engaged adults can still develop critical social skills that were not nurtured early in life, according to a new University of Michigan study. Previous studies have shown the importance of early mother-child bonding that contributes to teens having social skills, such as positive...
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills

"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
