The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana

New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event

The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Boomer Esiason: Chicago is 'a franchise where quarterbacks go to die'

Former NFL head coach Mike Martz isn’t the only one who seems to have an issue with the Chicago Bears’ track record, or lack thereof, in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro with the Cincinnati...
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game

The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
If Chiefs-Buccaneers is moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium

With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that...
