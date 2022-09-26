Read full article on original website
Related
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Jason Peters ‘Starting’ Plan for Monday Night at Giants
Jason Peters, an NFC East staple for over a decade, is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut in prime time at the Giants
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
WATCH: NFL quarterback commits embarrassing blunder by stepping out of own end zone
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an embarrassing blunder that actually saved his team points during a game Sunday.
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
Complex
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With Weeklong Skills Competition, Flag Football Game
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl, which has been in place since 1951, in favor of a weeklong event featuring skills competitions and a flag football game, the league announced Monday. The new event, which will take place in Las Vegas, will be renamed the “Pro Bowl Games.” AFC...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event
The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Peyton Manning to help shape programming, promote 'The Pro Bowl Games'
The National Football League has ended its full-contact Pro Bowl. The NFL is replacing its Pro Bowl with a weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game called “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games will feature AFC and NFC players. The 2023 games will be held in...
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason: Chicago is 'a franchise where quarterbacks go to die'
Former NFL head coach Mike Martz isn’t the only one who seems to have an issue with the Chicago Bears’ track record, or lack thereof, in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro with the Cincinnati...
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game
The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
If Chiefs-Buccaneers is moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium
With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that...
Comments / 0