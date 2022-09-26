ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Belichick reminds us he's not a doctor in classic press conference

Getting a real update from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the status of injured quarterback Mac Jones is an extraordinarily difficult task. It's just not going to happen. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury reportedly is...
Packers.com

Packers still searching for answers to offensive rollercoaster vs. Bucs

GREEN BAY – One day later, Head Coach Matt LaFleur hadn't really gotten to the bottom of his offense's Jekyll-and-Hyde performance against Tampa Bay. Then again, if what went wrong were that easy to figure out, he most certainly would've been able to turn things back around sometime over eight consecutive fruitless possessions.
GREEN BAY, WI

