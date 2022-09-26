Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking Bread with Chef Alexander Reyes from The Don Cesar HotelWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeSaint Pete Beach, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Related
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Bucs Gave Away Key Information
Picking up an opponent's cues and tendencies (legally) during a game is part of the on-field chess match in the NFL. Following the Green Bay Packers' 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with FOX's Tom Rinaldi that he picked up a tell of some sort from the Tampa Bay offense and shared it with his head coach and defense during the game's final drive.
Tom Brady’s message ahead of showdown vs. Chiefs after losing to Packers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Gisele Bündchen’s absence at Bucs game
The problems between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been extremely public, and it appears their issues may not be going away anytime soon. Brady previously told Pagesix.com that he was “hopeful” that Bündchen would come to the Buccaneers’ game against the Green...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked
The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadspin
Through 3 weeks it’s clear that the Ravens need to break the bank for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson had every reason to not be satisfied with the contract extension that the Baltimore Ravens offered him. The Ravens offered him more total money than what Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson received during the offseason, but it was the guaranteed money that didn’t line up. What has been reported is that Jackson wants something similar to the contract that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, he desires the fully guaranteed money that Watson received and NFL franchises certainly would never want to be the norm for any position, even a starting quarterback.
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
Colts, Titans searching for consistency in matchup
The Indianapolis Colts entertain the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday hoping a Week 3 upset is only the beginning of
Giants Andrew Thomas Shares the Advice He Gave to Evan Neal
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was busy Monday night trying to keep his side of the offensive line clean against the Dallas Cowboys. But when he saw the film from that game in which teammate Evan Neal struggled to lock down the right side, Thomas no doubt had some flashbacks to his ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadspin
Remember The Vet? MetLife Stadium is garnering the same reputation
Some of you out there remember what used to be unanimously known as the worst venue in major North American professional sports, Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia. The Eagles and Phillies shared that facility for more than 20 years. When The Vet housed those teams, there were many stadiums that were...
FOX Sports
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
Deadspin
Week 3 NFL Takeaways: Rihanna is performing at the Super Bowl, also the two best teams in the league lost
Let’s be clear, the biggest moment during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was when news broke that Rihanna is going to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl this season. If you don’t believe me, believe the official NFL Twitter handle. This is what it looked like this afternoon, and it didn’t change after that Sunday Night Football contest that ended with an LA Fitness pickup basketball game score — for those who don’t play, win by two.
Deadspin
Sorry Joe Buck, but KaVontae Turpin does NOT have a ‘fantastic’ story
We gave up long ago on any NFL broadcast talking about a player’s checkered or downright gross past, honestly, because the league almost assuredly wouldn’t allow it. And these networks didn’t fork over billions to get peepee-slapped by the league whose games provide them so much exposure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadspin
If expanding MLB playoffs was about keeping people interested, why does no one care?
The concepts of “parity” and “fairness” in sports were exposed as fig leaves long ago. The idea that fans would care more, i.e. buy more tickets and watch more games on TV, if more teams had a chance at playoff berths and championships was never as important to owners. What was important was not being required to spend as much money, either through salary caps that would ensure the aforementioned, ginned-up horeseshit concepts or the bar being lowered for their team to be considered successful. But that’s the story that fans have always been told when leagues went for more playoff teams.
Comments / 0