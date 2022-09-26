The concepts of “parity” and “fairness” in sports were exposed as fig leaves long ago. The idea that fans would care more, i.e. buy more tickets and watch more games on TV, if more teams had a chance at playoff berths and championships was never as important to owners. What was important was not being required to spend as much money, either through salary caps that would ensure the aforementioned, ginned-up horeseshit concepts or the bar being lowered for their team to be considered successful. But that’s the story that fans have always been told when leagues went for more playoff teams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO