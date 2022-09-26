It’s not often that both Shaw and St. Augustine’s women are predicted to finish last in their divisions. The Falcons were picked dead last as the No. 12 overall seed by the CIAA coaches, while Shaw finished a notch ahead at No. 11. Since Shaw competes in the Northern Division for all sports except football, that puts the Bears last in the North and the Falcons last in the Southern Division.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO