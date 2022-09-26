Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Men's Basketball Game Times, TV Announced
DURHAM – The complete Duke men's basketball schedule with games and TV designations is now available as the ACC and ESPN announced its conference television package on Wednesday. In total, Duke is scheduled to appear on ESPN or ESPN2 19 times, with 11 games on ACC Network and one...
goduke.com
Duke vs. NC State Fall Exhibition Moved to Thursday
DURHAM – Due to projected inclement weather in the area Friday evening, the fall exhibition game against NC State at the Durham Bull Athletic Park has been moved to Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the DBAP, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Tickets are...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
goduke.com
Beguinet Announces 2023 Fencing Slate
DURHAM – Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet announced the 2023 competition schedule Wednesday. The spring slate features four regular season meets, including the annual home meet. Duke will also serve as the host site for the NCAA Championship. Both the men and women will kick off the 2023...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate
DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer Press Conference to Air Live on ACCNX
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23 season,...
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
goduke.com
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
goduke.com
Game Notes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
triangletribune.com
Shaw men only Raleigh HBCU team not picked last
It’s not often that both Shaw and St. Augustine’s women are predicted to finish last in their divisions. The Falcons were picked dead last as the No. 12 overall seed by the CIAA coaches, while Shaw finished a notch ahead at No. 11. Since Shaw competes in the Northern Division for all sports except football, that puts the Bears last in the North and the Falcons last in the Southern Division.
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium for its first ACC contest of the year. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
goduke.com
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
goduke.com
Carter Tabbed Semifinalist for 2022 Campbell Trophy
IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday that Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best...
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
carolinajournal.com
Beasley trolled over latest schedule conflict during visit from Biden admin official
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley has had difficulty getting her schedule to align with events by Biden administration officials visiting North Carolina, and Republicans were happy to point it out during Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Durham on Sept. 27. “Beasley needs to be upfront with North...
