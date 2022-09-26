Read full article on original website
Eagles React to Impending Return of Their Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Doug Pederson
Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham chime in on the return of their coach who helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory just five years ago
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
Xavier Rhodes signs with the Buffalo Bills
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to help fill the holes in their injury-riddled defense. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bills were without three Pro Bowl-caliber defenders in CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
fantasypros.com
Titans D/ST unspectacular in Week 3 win
The Titans D/ST was solid but unspectacular Sunday, recording one sack and one interception while also allowing 22 points in a Week 3 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans D/ST has played fairly solid from a pure football perspective outside of a blowout loss to the loaded Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in many turnovers forced or sacks to this point. They might be worth a gamble against an underwhelming Indianapolis offense in a Week 4 road matchup, just temper your expectations.
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers: Jalen Hurts, Khalil Herbert, Romeo Doubs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at some players who saw an increase in perceived value during Week 3 of the fantasy football season, along with how to approach the player in your league. Olave has commanded 26 targets across the last two weeks, tied for the most in the league with Stefon Diggs and Marquise Brown. On Sunday, he turned 13 targets into nine catches for 147 yards and 23.7 PPR points, sixth most among all wide receivers. The rookie’s strong performance was aided by early exits from both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, but Olave’s involvement in the passing attack topped those two before their departures. In the short term, it’s tough to trust Winston and the Saints’ offense while the long-term outlook is a cloudy one, but Olave looks the part of a go-to player.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
NBC Sports
Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare
It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry finds end zone in Week 3 win over Raiders
Derrick Henry carried the ball 20 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown while also catching five of six targets for 58 yards, finishing with 143 total yards in the Titans' 24-22 Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was finally able to find running...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 4 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
Garrett Wilson grabs six receptions in Week 3 loss
Wilson didn’t reproduce his breakout performance for Week 2 but still finished with a double-digit fantasy game in PPR leagues. Wilson exited briefly in the first half after taking a shot to the ribs but returned after halftime and finished the game. The rib situation and if/how it affects Wilson’s practice this week. The Jets are clearly set on feeding the rookie and fantasy managers hope Wilson can continue to find him at the clip Flacco has been.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Tolbert active for Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is active for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Tolbert was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season but gets the nod for Week 3 with Dennis Houston being waived earlier this week. He may have been an inactive if Michael Gallup was cleared to play, so fantasy managers should not get too excited unless the rookie capitalizes on his opportunity. The fact that he fell behind Houston suggests that he should have received plenty of second-team reps this offseason, so he may already have a burgeoning connection with Cooper Rush. Tolbert could be a sneaky dart play for those creating multiple lineups.
Doug Pederson, Jalen Hurts Discuss Their Time Together Two Years Ago
The former Eagles coach and current Philly QB were together when Hurts was a rookie in 2020 - then Pederson got fired
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton to remain backup despite injuries to Jameis Winston
Winston is currently dealing with both a transverse fracture and an ankle injury. Despite that and his recent struggles, Dennis Allen says he's, "confident with Jameis". The team will look to bounce back in London Sunday, against the Vikings. Fantasy managers in SuperFlex and 2QB leagues should certainly look to add Andy Dalton regardless of his current label.
fantasypros.com
Jarvis Landry (foot) injury likely not serious
The severity of the injury will be clearer after his tests Monday, but the initial diagnosis is a promising one. Marquez Callaway would likely see an increase in playing time if Landry were to miss any time.
