Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023

Unilever Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope will retire from the company at the end of 2023, the company announced on Monday. "As I approach my fifth year as CEO, and after more than 35 years in Unilever, I believe now is the right time for the Board to begin the formal search for my successor," Jope said in the company's press release. "Growth remains our top priority, and in the quarters ahead I will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy, and leveraging the full benefits of our new organisation."
Activist Investor Pushes Kohl’s to Oust its CEO and Chairman

Activist investor Ancora Holdings is pushing Kohl’s to remove its chief executive and its chairman, reports CNBC. Ancora sent a letter to the board Thursday asking for the replacement of CEO Michelle Gass and Chairman Peter Boneparth. The firm, which has a 2.5 percent stake in Kohl’s, wants new leadership so the company can revamp its business.
DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen

DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Netflix, Biogen, Canopy Growth and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday following a report that the company is ditching plans to boost new iPhone production. Instead of aiming to increase output by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, it will shoot for 90 million units, unchanged from the prior year, according to Bloomberg.
Stocks Extend Slide, Costco, DocuSign, Boeing, Apple in Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Slide Amid Global Market Slump. U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth.
Matalan Founder and Chair Steps Down to Bid for Retailer

Sweeping changes are underway at Matalan after the British chain appointed New Look’s former boss as interim CEO and its founder and board chair quit to bid on the newly up-for-sale retailer. The company on Monday ended a year-long executive search when it named Nigel Oddy as its interim CEO effective Oct. 3, roughly three months after the House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer veteran vacated the top post at rival fashion chain New Look in June. Matalan cited his experience steering New Look through the pandemic while crediting his omnichannel knowhow and success boosting the retailer’s “mid-market fashion” relevance...
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025

Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's...
