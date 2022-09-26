Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023
Unilever Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope will retire from the company at the end of 2023, the company announced on Monday. "As I approach my fifth year as CEO, and after more than 35 years in Unilever, I believe now is the right time for the Board to begin the formal search for my successor," Jope said in the company's press release. "Growth remains our top priority, and in the quarters ahead I will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy, and leveraging the full benefits of our new organisation."
Business Insider
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble on Tuesday
10 of the world's richest people saw $50 billion erased from their combined fortunes on Tuesday. The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett were hit hard by the stock market's slump. The 10 men's combined wealth was down $295 billion or 20% for the year as of...
tipranks.com
Activist Investor Ancora Seeks Exit of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) CEO, Chairman Amid Weak Sales
Activist investor Ancora is pushing for the removal of Kohl’s CEO and Chairman of the board of directors as the department store chain struggles to survive in a challenging retail environment. Activist investor Ancora Holdings is once again putting pressure on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) board, this time pushing for the...
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Healthcare Company Following Amazon-Linked Rumors
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 1,102,797 shares in Signify Health Inc. SGFY, valued at $32.3 million, via two of its key exchange-traded funds. The firm sold 670,690 shares in the healthcare company via its flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and 432,107 shares via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
Philip Morris not planning to drop $16 billion Swedish Match bid - CEO
GDANSK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) is not considering withdrawing its offer for Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) despite deteriorating global economic conditions and has "options on the table" including holding a majority stake, its CEO told Reuters.
mytotalretail.com
Activist Investor Pushes Kohl’s to Oust its CEO and Chairman
Activist investor Ancora Holdings is pushing Kohl’s to remove its chief executive and its chairman, reports CNBC. Ancora sent a letter to the board Thursday asking for the replacement of CEO Michelle Gass and Chairman Peter Boneparth. The firm, which has a 2.5 percent stake in Kohl’s, wants new leadership so the company can revamp its business.
DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen
DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Netflix, Biogen, Canopy Growth and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday following a report that the company is ditching plans to boost new iPhone production. Instead of aiming to increase output by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, it will shoot for 90 million units, unchanged from the prior year, according to Bloomberg.
Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as robust performance in its merchant banking unit helped cushion the blow from sluggish dealmaking.
Stocks Extend Slide, Costco, DocuSign, Boeing, Apple in Focus - 5 Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Slide Amid Global Market Slump. U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth.
Matalan Founder and Chair Steps Down to Bid for Retailer
Sweeping changes are underway at Matalan after the British chain appointed New Look’s former boss as interim CEO and its founder and board chair quit to bid on the newly up-for-sale retailer. The company on Monday ended a year-long executive search when it named Nigel Oddy as its interim CEO effective Oct. 3, roughly three months after the House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer veteran vacated the top post at rival fashion chain New Look in June. Matalan cited his experience steering New Look through the pandemic while crediting his omnichannel knowhow and success boosting the retailer’s “mid-market fashion” relevance...
Asian Bloodbath Continues: Alibaba, XPeng Shed 2%, Yuan Hits Weakest Levels Since 2008
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng slipping 2.5%, taking cues from the S&P 500 which fell deeper into the bear territory after hitting a near two-year low. The Chinese yuan hit its lowest level since 2008 and was trading at 7.2296 against the dollar on Wednesday.
tickerreport.com
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
tickerreport.com
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
tickerreport.com
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bristol-Myers, Costco, Exxon, FedEx, Lucid, Medtronic, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Six Flags, Unity Software and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Bristol-Myers Squibb, Costco Wholesale, Dollar General, Exxon Mobil, FedEx, Horizon Therapeutics, Hyatt Hotels, Lucid, Medtronic, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Six Flags Entertainment, Tellurian and Unity Software.
US News and World Report
Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's...
