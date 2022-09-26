ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Illinois pays another $450 million for unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Illinois taxpayers are about $450 million less in debt to the state’s unemployment trust fund, but some worry banking on job expansion to pay off the remainder may be a fool’s errand. The state had already used about $2.7 billion of federal COVID-19...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wpsdlocal6.com

WIC income guidelines increase in Illinois, more access for families

ILLINOIS — Income guidelines have increased for the Women's Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, allowing more families in Illinois to qualify. According to a Wednesday release from the Southern 7 Health Department, a family of four can now earn up to $51,338 and still qualify for WIC. Qualifying families will receive a WIC EBT card. The card is loaded with food benefits each month, which can be spent at participating grocers in Illinois, the release says.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Costello
nprillinois.org

A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ plan to build EV charging infrastructure wins White House approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Biden administration has awarded $53.7 million to Illinois to build an electric vehicle charging network along the state’s highways. The funds, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow Illinois to install approximately 2,573 public charging ports every 50 miles along 1,562 miles of interstates. “America led the original automotive […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Legislature#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Nlrs#The Usda Nrcs
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end

ILLINOIS — Unemployment benefits in Illinois are paid from the Unemployment Trust Fund and that fund found itself $4.5 billion in debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the balance of the trust fund had increased enough to pay down $450 million of the remaining debt. This move comes a couple […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
wjol.com

Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate

The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy