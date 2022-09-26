ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Here's the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
lanthorn.com

Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community

Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Fox17

Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2022-23 season with "Tootsie"

Broadway Grand Rapids is kicking off its new 2022-23 season with a classic comedy, "Tootsie," as well as announcing a new way for the theater to become even more accessible for all. The 2022-23 season ticket package includes:. Tootsie | October 11-16, 2022. Six | January 10-15, 2023. My Fair...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Comstock Elementary receives over 300 new pairs of shoes for students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, students at Comstock Elementary School received brand new shoes from the First Day Shoe Fund. The non-profit organization was created in 2006, when founder Valerie Dangle noticed many students were coming to school with shoes that didn't fit properly or weren't in good condition.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Absentee ballots start going out ahead of Thursday's deadline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Thursday’s deadline prescribed by state law to make absentee ballots available to voters, some counties have already started the process of mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Beginning Thursday, September 29th, absentee ballots must be available to the public in...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Driving without Insurance

Car insurance is a bit like taxes: something we might groan about paying for, but something we know we’re required to do. But have you ever stopped to think, when is car insurance required, what kind of car insurance is required, and what happens if you don’t have it? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Cold & Flu Season: University of Michigan Health- West shares tips on how to stay the healthiest you can

There are so many wonderful things about fall in West Michigan, but one unwelcome part of the changing weather is cold and flu season. It's an inevitable illness, but there are steps we can take to try and keep our families healthy. Dr. Mandy Potter from the University of Michigan Health-West Rockford Health Center shares some tips on how people can stay the healthiest they can this season.
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3

A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy