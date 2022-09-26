Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Fox17
Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2022-23 season with "Tootsie"
Broadway Grand Rapids is kicking off its new 2022-23 season with a classic comedy, "Tootsie," as well as announcing a new way for the theater to become even more accessible for all. The 2022-23 season ticket package includes:. Tootsie | October 11-16, 2022. Six | January 10-15, 2023. My Fair...
Fox17
Help Kids' Food Basket reach their goal of 200K decorated bags at their Community Pop-Up event on September 27
Throughout September, Kids' Food Basket has been celebrating 20 years of serving West Michigan. Their goal is to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags for Sack Suppers this month, and the organization is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate this huge milestone. On Tuesday, September 27, Kids' Food Basket will host...
Fox17
Comstock Elementary receives over 300 new pairs of shoes for students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, students at Comstock Elementary School received brand new shoes from the First Day Shoe Fund. The non-profit organization was created in 2006, when founder Valerie Dangle noticed many students were coming to school with shoes that didn't fit properly or weren't in good condition.
Fox17
Rent prices hit all-time high, but reports signal a coming cool down
Rent prices climbed to an all-time high in September, according to Zumper data published Tuesday. Prices are up more than eleven percent compared to 2021. The average one-bedroom costs $1,503 per month, while the average two-bedroom costs $1,845. But there are signs of an overall cooldown in the market. Cities...
Fox17
Absentee ballots start going out ahead of Thursday's deadline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Thursday’s deadline prescribed by state law to make absentee ballots available to voters, some counties have already started the process of mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Beginning Thursday, September 29th, absentee ballots must be available to the public in...
Fox17
Find huge savings at B&G Discount on tarps, gloves, holiday toys, and beyond
Gloves, tarps, and thousands of other items can be found at extremely low prices at B&G Discount. Owner Brett Gowen gives a tour of the warehouse and talks about the season's upcoming deals. Plus, for the first time since their opening, people can now shop these great deals in B&G's online store.
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Fox17
Know the Law: Driving without Insurance
Car insurance is a bit like taxes: something we might groan about paying for, but something we know we’re required to do. But have you ever stopped to think, when is car insurance required, what kind of car insurance is required, and what happens if you don’t have it? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say. Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives...
Fox17
Cold & Flu Season: University of Michigan Health- West shares tips on how to stay the healthiest you can
There are so many wonderful things about fall in West Michigan, but one unwelcome part of the changing weather is cold and flu season. It's an inevitable illness, but there are steps we can take to try and keep our families healthy. Dr. Mandy Potter from the University of Michigan Health-West Rockford Health Center shares some tips on how people can stay the healthiest they can this season.
Fox17
Stop the Violence walk on Oct. 1 encourages neighborhoods to change the narrative and be more proactive
No city is immune to crime and violence, and Grand Rapids is no exception. It's the community's responsibility to be part of the solution to change the narrative and be more proactive as a whole. One way to do that is to take to the streets during the 3rd Stop the Violence Walk on October 1.
Fox17
"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3
A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
Fibroid patient urges women to look for symptoms
At 38-years-old, Bethany Strong had developed a bulge in her mid-section. She called her doctor when she realized this was more than just a few extra pounds.
