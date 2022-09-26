Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO