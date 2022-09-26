Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
Pa. man accused in fatal shooting arrested along with his girlfriend
SUNBURY – A woman who witnessed a fatal shooting in Sunbury early Sunday morning has been charged with hindering the apprehension of the suspect who police say is her boyfriend. Lisa Ann Gebhart, 45, of White Deer, was arraigned Tuseday and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. She was...
WJAC TV
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
WJAC TV
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
WJAC TV
Bus driver accused of assaulting, choking Tussey Mountain student, police say
Authorities with the Saxton Borough police department say a school bus driver is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a student in the Tussey Mountain school district. Police say Roy Cooley, 72, of Robertsdale, faces charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, according to online court...
State police investigate seized drugs inside rental car
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say an employee at a rental car shop found multiple drugs inside a car. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on July 20 around 3:00 p.m. troopers were contacted by Enterprise Rental Agency staff who found drugs inside their rental car. Investigators say inside […]
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Utility Pole Sheared, Knocked Out Windstream Services
A hit-and-run crash in Eldred Township earlier this month left a utility pole sheared, knocked out Windstream service. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) On September 18 around 9:06 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a damaged utility pole and line along Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Man Jailed After Verbal Altercation Turns Physical in Glen Campbell Borough
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:10 a.m. on September 9, the arrestee was encountered in a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Aloe Park Road and Rachel Lane, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon investigation, it was...
WOLF
Man arrested after allegedly pretending to be PSP trooper
MONROE TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — Troopers arrested a man earlier this month after they say he was found impersonating a State Police trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Snyder County. Around 6 PM on September 5th, officials were called to Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township...
Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend
Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Dutchtown Road
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Thursday on Dutchtown Road. On Thursday, September 22, around 7:25 p.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Dutchtown Road, at its intersection with North Main Street, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Clearfield Man
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Morris Township last Wednesday. On Wednesday, September 21, around 1:10 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Clearfield County. A 2008 Honda Fit, driven by...
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
Pa. man tried to sneak crackers to 2 girls who were starved to death: testimony
WILLIAMSPORT – The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death two young Lycoming County sisters claims he tried to sneak crackers to them. That became known Tuesday at a hearing for Ronald R. Butler, 54, who is seeking dismissal of his charges and release on nominal bail.
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
