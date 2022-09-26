Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
CEO of Struggling Crypto Lender Celsius Tenders Resignation Letter
Despite his resignation as CEO, Mashinsky will maintain his director position at the struggling crypto lender. Alex Mashinsky, CEO of embattled cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius, is resigning from his executive position. Nevertheless, he states he is willing to help the company during its restructuring process. In an announcement on Tuesday...
CoinTelegraph
Pantera plans to raise $1.25B for second blockchain fund: Report
Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, reportedly said the hedge fund was planning to raise $1.25 billion for a second blockchain fund. According to a Sept. 28 Bloomberg report, Morehead said Pantera aimed to close the blockchain fund by May. The fund will reportedly invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to appeal to institutional investors.
bloomberglaw.com
Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive (2)
Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky , who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy. The Hoboken, NJ-based company said it appointed Chief Financial...
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
u.today
Mike Novogratz Says Case for Bitcoin Is “Playing Out Every Day” As Price Plunges
After Bitcoin failed to act as an inflation hedge, its proponents are struggling to come up with another narrative, but Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz insists that the case for the world’s largest cryptocurrency is playing out “every day.”. Novogratz has pointed to the fact that the Turkish...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX.US President Brett Harrison Stepping Down
CORRECTION (Sept. 27, 2022 17:04 UTC): A previous version of this story misidentified Harrison as the president of FTX. He is the president of FTX.US. Brett Harrison, the president of giant crypto exchange FTX's U.S. operations, is stepping down from his role, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning eastern time.
thecoinrise.com
Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List
Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk
Trading Platform Crypto.com Secures Regulatory Approval to Operate in France
Singapore-based digital asset trading platform Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France, the company announced on Wednesday. The trading platform has registered with France's top markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), according to the announcement. The registration is...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Payments Company Strike Raises $80 Million in Series B Round
Bitcoin payments company Strike has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round. Venture capital firm Ten31, which focuses on Bitcoin companies, led the round but Washington University in St. Louis, and the University of Wyoming, also took part, according to a Tuesday announcement. The cash will be used...
thecoinrise.com
AVAX price analysis for 28 September 2022
AVAX price analysis for 28 September 2022, AVAX, the sixteenth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the third day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
