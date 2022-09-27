ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim

Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County.

The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School in La Palma and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.

The man was holding a sign with explicit language on it, but wasn't threatening anyone when the coach took him down.

It doesn't appear that the man was injured or that the coach was disciplined.

Anaheim police says the man was released after he was warned. His name was not released, but police say he's never been a student at either school.

APD says the department will follow up with the Anaheim City Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges are applicable in the case.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story referred to the person who was slammed as a student. The person has since been identified as a 20-year-old man.

mike
2d ago

High school kids thinks they are tough, that’s what you get for trying to show off… good job coach!!

Mike Laza
2d ago

Unsportsmanlike conduct. On the coach. You fired. There is a open job for. WWE. Dummy

Toria
2d ago

from the looks of this, the coach over did it. too aggressive.it looks like this got him overly-excited. this coach over did it...

