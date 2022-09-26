ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Indiana State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Evaluating Hawks-Thunder Trade Involving Maurice Harkless

View the original article to see embedded media. Every trade made in the NBA matters to some extent and on Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder came together to make a trade right to the start of training camp. The Hawks traded veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamadi Diakite
Person
Trae Young
Person
Nate Hinton
Person
Sharife Cooper
Person
Koby Altman
Yardbarker

Cavaliers forecast a giant leap from more vocal, muscular Evan Mobley

Louder, bulkier and more locked-in than anybody’s seen him before, Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore Evan Mobley is determined to surge to another level, and his teammates and coaches are eager to see it unfold. “Evan, he's on a mission right now,” Darius Garland stated at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 Season Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers made an unexpected leap into the top half of the conference last season. After enduring three dismal seasons in the lottery after LeBron James’ exit in 2018, they achieved a winning record on the backs of their three best players Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen (both named All-Stars), and Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Basketball Operations#Cleveland Clinic Courts#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Detroit Pistons#The Motor City Cruise#The Nba G League#Georgetown University#Nba Summer League
Yardbarker

Pistons Exercise Options On Cade Cunningham, Others

Along with that, they picked up the fourth-options on forward Saddiq Bey, center Isaiah Stewart and point guard Killian Hayes, also for 2023-24. All the moves were considered a formality, given that all four had been playing on rookie deals. Cunningham, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Should Kevin Love return to the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup?

The Cleveland Cavaliers should consider starting Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away two potential starters for one when the team traded for Donovan Mitchell. In getting the multi-time All-Star, the Cavs had to send back Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. A trade that made sense but did come with some issues of its own. Firstly and most notably, a huge gaping hole now at the small forward position. Markkanen was an athletic, seven-footer, who could go side to side against most guys. That length made him uniquely adept at stopping guys on the perimeter.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy