The Cleveland Cavaliers should consider starting Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away two potential starters for one when the team traded for Donovan Mitchell. In getting the multi-time All-Star, the Cavs had to send back Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. A trade that made sense but did come with some issues of its own. Firstly and most notably, a huge gaping hole now at the small forward position. Markkanen was an athletic, seven-footer, who could go side to side against most guys. That length made him uniquely adept at stopping guys on the perimeter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO