Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Darius Garland: This culture change are the Cavs is super cool; expect Mobley to be 'a different monster'
Darius Garland talks about where he was when the Donovan Mitchell trade was completed, the culture change around this organization, the expectations for Evan Mobley entering his second season, the internal expectations for this team and more.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Evaluating Hawks-Thunder Trade Involving Maurice Harkless
View the original article to see embedded media. Every trade made in the NBA matters to some extent and on Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder came together to make a trade right to the start of training camp. The Hawks traded veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a...
Cavaliers forecast a giant leap from more vocal, muscular Evan Mobley
Louder, bulkier and more locked-in than anybody’s seen him before, Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore Evan Mobley is determined to surge to another level, and his teammates and coaches are eager to see it unfold. “Evan, he's on a mission right now,” Darius Garland stated at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday....
Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Koby Altman talks about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild process, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love’s role on this roster and this team’s ability to compete for a championship.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
lastwordonsports.com
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 Season Preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers made an unexpected leap into the top half of the conference last season. After enduring three dismal seasons in the lottery after LeBron James’ exit in 2018, they achieved a winning record on the backs of their three best players Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen (both named All-Stars), and Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley.
Pistons Exercise Options On Cade Cunningham, Others
Along with that, they picked up the fourth-options on forward Saddiq Bey, center Isaiah Stewart and point guard Killian Hayes, also for 2023-24. All the moves were considered a formality, given that all four had been playing on rookie deals. Cunningham, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in...
Should Kevin Love return to the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup?
The Cleveland Cavaliers should consider starting Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away two potential starters for one when the team traded for Donovan Mitchell. In getting the multi-time All-Star, the Cavs had to send back Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. A trade that made sense but did come with some issues of its own. Firstly and most notably, a huge gaping hole now at the small forward position. Markkanen was an athletic, seven-footer, who could go side to side against most guys. That length made him uniquely adept at stopping guys on the perimeter.
TNT Hires Jamal Crawford to Replace Dwyane Wade in Studio Role
The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will reportedly replace Wade in the company’s Tuesday night coverage of the NBA.
Scorebook Live
Vote now: Who has been the most impressive freshman football player in the country in 2022?
These 20 freshmen have gotten off to hot starts in the 2022 fall high school football season
