FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
My Helena – Chief Brad Flynn
Get to know your neighbor – The community: I love the sense of community here. This community cares about each other unlike I’ve anywhere else I’ve ever been. Makes me very proud to call Helena my home. Top tier education – Helena Schools: Our school system. Having...
wbrc.com
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Shelby Reporter
United Way of Central Alabama launches its Shelby County Campaign
PELHAM – United Way of Central Alabama hosted its kickoff event for its Shelby County campaign at Summer Classics Showroom on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. “United Way serves six counties in central Alabama,” Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Samantha Nesbitt said. “Shelby County is our...
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Trussville mayor addresses student threats at high school
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat held a news conference Tuesday morning. This is in response to a threat made by a student at the school last year. The mayor says only 3 people knew about the book. All of which worked for the school system. The...
Shelby Reporter
Helena Police Department to hold Veterans’ Honor Ruck
HELENA – The Helena Police Department has released details regarding their upcoming annual Veterans’ Honor Ruck, which will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is held every year in honor of veterans of the armed forces and involves participants trekking across a certain distance while carrying weight on their back.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 7
On this week’s show, we get ready for the second half of the season with every team in action and back in region play. We highlight our Game of the Week between Briarwood and Helena, while Thompson prepares for a big matchup with Hewitt-Trussville. We then break down every game this week and finally name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 56:05 mark.
wvtm13.com
Trussville school leaders under fire over their handling of student death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Hewitt-Trussville High School parents are upset over Trussville City Schools' handling of an alleged student death threat list that a teacher discovered and reported nearly one year ago. The Trussville Police Department said the high school's SRO did not know about the notebook until a week ago. Learn more in the video above.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Shelby Reporter
Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park
PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
ABC 33/40 News
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal placed on administrative leave
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill said Hewitt-Trussville High School Principal Tim Salem was placed on administrative leave until further notice. In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Neill said Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at the high...
Shelby Reporter
Community embraces artwork in church’s Nance Metz Gallery
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church’s new art gallery and first featured artist received a warm welcome from the community. An opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 for the late Robin Nance Metz drew between 50-75 people to the gallery, a space designed to highlight local artists and share their gifts with others.
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
