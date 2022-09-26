ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, AL

Shelby Reporter

My Helena – Chief Brad Flynn

Get to know your neighbor – The community: I love the sense of community here. This community cares about each other unlike I’ve anywhere else I’ve ever been. Makes me very proud to call Helena my home. Top tier education – Helena Schools: Our school system. Having...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

United Way of Central Alabama launches its Shelby County Campaign

PELHAM – United Way of Central Alabama hosted its kickoff event for its Shelby County campaign at Summer Classics Showroom on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. “United Way serves six counties in central Alabama,” Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Samantha Nesbitt said. “Shelby County is our...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
City
Columbiana, AL
City
Helena, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena Police Department to hold Veterans’ Honor Ruck

HELENA – The Helena Police Department has released details regarding their upcoming annual Veterans’ Honor Ruck, which will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is held every year in honor of veterans of the armed forces and involves participants trekking across a certain distance while carrying weight on their back.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 7

On this week’s show, we get ready for the second half of the season with every team in action and back in region play. We highlight our Game of the Week between Briarwood and Helena, while Thompson prepares for a big matchup with Hewitt-Trussville. We then break down every game this week and finally name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 56:05 mark.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park

PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hewitt-Trussville High School principal placed on administrative leave

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill said Hewitt-Trussville High School Principal Tim Salem was placed on administrative leave until further notice. In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Neill said Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at the high...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Community embraces artwork in church’s Nance Metz Gallery

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church’s new art gallery and first featured artist received a warm welcome from the community. An opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 for the late Robin Nance Metz drew between 50-75 people to the gallery, a space designed to highlight local artists and share their gifts with others.
MONTEVALLO, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL

