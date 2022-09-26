On this week’s show, we get ready for the second half of the season with every team in action and back in region play. We highlight our Game of the Week between Briarwood and Helena, while Thompson prepares for a big matchup with Hewitt-Trussville. We then break down every game this week and finally name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 56:05 mark.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO