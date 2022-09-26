ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
PIX11

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season. “It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month,” the second-year quarterback said with a big smile Wednesday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
