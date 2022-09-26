Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot
The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
insideevs.com
GM CEO Barra Talks EV Future, Doesn't Reiterate Being No. 1 By 2025
General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently talked during an interview on Fox Business. The discussion was primarily related to the disaster we're still seeing in the automotive industry related to supply chain issues, prices, and more. It was motivating to hear Barra, once again, reiterate how confident she is with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does General Motors Make A Hybrid Pickup Truck?
Here's the true story of the pioneering Chevy and GMC hybrid powertrains. The post Does General Motors Make A Hybrid Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers In Australia Will Stick With Traditional Pricing
As part of Ford’s plan to pivot toward an all-electric future, the automaker effectively split itself into two separate divisions: Ford Blue, which will continue to focus on gasoline powered vehicles, and Ford Model e for electric vehicles. Dealers supporting The Blue Oval were asked to specialize in a certain areas by 2024. In the U.S., dealers that shift to an EV-focused outfit will sell battery electric models at fixed prices. So far, it’s been unclear if other global regions would adopt the same practice, but it seems that will not be the case, at least in Australia, according to a recent report by Drive.
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Lincoln To Showcase Most Advanced Tech
Lincoln will launch four new EVs by 2026 – including an all-electric version of the Lincoln Aviator – all of which will represent the second-generation of FoMoCo’s all-electric vehicles, each riding on dedicated platforms as well. As far as what these future EVs will look like, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently noted that he believes the Cadillac Lyriq looks too much like a traditional ICE model, while the Lincoln Star and Model L100 concepts are said to preview the luxury brand’s future styling direction. In a recent interview with Newsweek, Jim Farley also pointed out that he wants Lincoln to showcase the automaker’s most advanced technology, too.
GM Might Build EVs on AMC’s Old HQ in Detroit
GMThe expected lease of the former AMC HQ is to support EV battery manufacturing at GM’s Factory Zero.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
104.1 WIKY
Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. The problem: How to modernize the largest combustion pickups to keep demand...
electrek.co
GM investing $760 million in Ohio plant to build drive units for EV Hummer, Silverado, and Sierra
General Motors is preparing for an all-electric future as the automaker announced Friday it would be investing $760 million into its Toledo, Ohio, plant as it gets the facility ready to produce drive units for future GM EV trucks. The automaker has been active these past few months as it...
Comments / 1