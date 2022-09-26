ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Primark rolling out self-service checkouts after 'positive' trials

By George Thorpe, Luke Weir, Danielle-Kate Wroe
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores

Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primark#Self Service#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Plymouth Live#Kingston#Coventry#Tiktok
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path

Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Shopping
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1

As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
SHOPPING
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Shoppers hit with record 10.6% food inflation in a year

Food inflation has hit its highest rate on record, with shoppers now paying 10.6 per cent more than they were a year ago, figures show. Overall shop price inflation accelerated to 5.7 per cent in September, up from 5.1 per cent in August to mark another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index began in 2005. Food price inflation soared past last month’s 9.3 per cent to 10.6 per cent, driven by the war in Ukraine continuing to push up the price of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil, particularly affecting products such as margarine.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Morrisons profits plunge 50% after ‘unprecedented’ inflation

Morrisons has revealed its profits dived 50% this summer as it battled “unprecedented inflationary pressures” at its in-house food processing arm. The supermarket, which lost its spot as the UK’s fourth largest grocer this month when it was overtaken by Aldi, said underlying profits had dived to £177m in the 13 weeks to 31 July from £356m in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Matalan put up for sale as former New Look boss takes over

Matalan has been put up for sale as the fashion retailer also announced a new chief executive officer. The UK high street chain said former New Look boss Nigel Oddy will take over as interim CEO. It comes as the group said that chairman John Hargreaves, who founded the company...
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Rare and elusive 50p coin could be worth £60 if found

An EC 50p coin, which was minted between 1992 and 1993, could now earn you 120 times its face value. Only 109,000 of these coins were put into circulation by the Royal Mint, making them incredibly hard to come across and inevitably valuable. It is said to be a lot...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy