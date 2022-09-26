Primark rolling out self-service checkouts after 'positive' trials

Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi shoppers 'give up' after seeing the price of own-brand butter
Millions of households are searching for cheaper brands at the supermarkets, due to the cost of living crisis. The price of everyday basics has risen to a noticeable amount for items most shoppers wouldn't normally think twice about chicking into their basket. In recent months, the price of a tub...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores
Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
Metal vocalist auditions to be new voice of Tesco's checkout service with hilarious results
Tesco are challenging shoppers to audition on TikTok to become the new voice of their automated checkout..here's one metalhead's particularly lairy entry
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tango launches limited edition cans to help young people find job and education opportunities
Tango has launched a selection of limited edition cans as part of a new campaign to help young people find job and education opportunities. The soft drink company has partnered up with The Prince’s Trust to help youngsters gain life and employment experience. The limited edition cans of the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1
As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
Sainsbury’s in talks to sell 18 stores in £500m sale and leaseback deal
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has confirmed talks with a London-listed real estate investor to sell and leaseback 18 stores in a deal worth around £500 million. The proposed agreement would see Sainsbury’s sell the stores, which are located across the south of England, to real estate investment trust LXi REIT and then rent them back.
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Britons want pubs of the future to be high-tech but also have a heart – survey
The British pub has evolved over the years and, although many are struggling financially, it is still at the heart of many communities. But what do people want the pub of the future to be like? A new survey gives a few important pointers to the hospitality industry. The survey,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shoppers hit with record 10.6% food inflation in a year
Food inflation has hit its highest rate on record, with shoppers now paying 10.6 per cent more than they were a year ago, figures show. Overall shop price inflation accelerated to 5.7 per cent in September, up from 5.1 per cent in August to mark another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index began in 2005. Food price inflation soared past last month’s 9.3 per cent to 10.6 per cent, driven by the war in Ukraine continuing to push up the price of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil, particularly affecting products such as margarine.
buckinghamshirelive.com
First ever restaurant with no staff opens in UK with machine that cook your meal in three minutes
With restaurants facing staff shortages and dealing with rising overheads, one eating place is taking a novel approach. The UK's first ever unstaffed restaurant is set to open, with machines cooking your noodles and dispensing your ice cream. The EZ 24 RAMEN will open in Oxford later this year. People...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Homeowners in High Wycombe, Princes Risborough and Marlow to be charged for bin collections
Homeowners in a Buckinghamshire area are to start being charged for some bin collections from today. The chargeable garden waste collection service begins from September 26 in the Wycombe area - which includes High Wycombe, Princes Risborough and Marlow. The collections are due to take place once a fortnight. The...
Morrisons profits plunge 50% after ‘unprecedented’ inflation
Morrisons has revealed its profits dived 50% this summer as it battled “unprecedented inflationary pressures” at its in-house food processing arm. The supermarket, which lost its spot as the UK’s fourth largest grocer this month when it was overtaken by Aldi, said underlying profits had dived to £177m in the 13 weeks to 31 July from £356m in the same period a year earlier.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Matalan put up for sale as former New Look boss takes over
Matalan has been put up for sale as the fashion retailer also announced a new chief executive officer. The UK high street chain said former New Look boss Nigel Oddy will take over as interim CEO. It comes as the group said that chairman John Hargreaves, who founded the company...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Clever money-saving hacks for your family staycation this half term - from transport to toiletries
It feels like it's only been a minute since kids returned to school after a scorching hot summer. But already half-term is fast approaching and it's time to dig deep and find ways of entertaining the family. For those who want to get away somewhere new, but an abroad holiday...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Rare and elusive 50p coin could be worth £60 if found
An EC 50p coin, which was minted between 1992 and 1993, could now earn you 120 times its face value. Only 109,000 of these coins were put into circulation by the Royal Mint, making them incredibly hard to come across and inevitably valuable. It is said to be a lot...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bucks trains returning to normal after fallen tree blocks railway line to London Marylebone
Buckinghamshire rush hour passengers faced serious disruption today (Monday, September 26) due to a fallen tree on the railway lines. Trains were currently unable to run to London Marylebone due to the tree, that has fallen onto the line in the Great Missenden area. All lines have been reopened. Disruption...
