Vote Blue People 🔵💙💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙💙🔵🔵💙💙 WARNOCK ALL THE WAY...... walker has some mental issues that he needs to get help with ASAP as a matter of fact someone wrote a book about this illiterate individual because I know DAM Well he didn't write the book 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Trump sure change the world when he got elected President, he brought all the dumb people out from under the rocks 🪨, many are graduates of Trump University few people know this but Herschel Walker was one of first to graduate from Trump University he obtained 2 credits in 10 years most of them coming from his Professor Donny Jr. who Brother Eric was the assistant to the assistant Janitor they along with the Dean of School Ivanka who also held the job of being nurse Betty.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
he's not a very smart man so he's not sure if he actually donated the money. but someone might have mentioned it one time so he thought he would claim it during his rallies
Comments / 170