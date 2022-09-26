ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

barb wire
2d ago

Vote Blue People 🔵💙💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙🔵💙🔵💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙🔵💙💙💙💙💙💙🔵🔵💙💙 WARNOCK ALL THE WAY...... walker has some mental issues that he needs to get help with ASAP as a matter of fact someone wrote a book about this illiterate individual because I know DAM Well he didn't write the book 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Sheila Walker
2d ago

Trump sure change the world when he got elected President, he brought all the dumb people out from under the rocks 🪨, many are graduates of Trump University few people know this but Herschel Walker was one of first to graduate from Trump University he obtained 2 credits in 10 years most of them coming from his Professor Donny Jr. who Brother Eric was the assistant to the assistant Janitor they along with the Dean of School Ivanka who also held the job of being nurse Betty.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

wayne stewart
2d ago

he's not a very smart man so he's not sure if he actually donated the money. but someone might have mentioned it one time so he thought he would claim it during his rallies

Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
NBC News

Brett Favre told Mississippi governor he would not ‘take No for answer’ over volleyball stadium, court filing shows

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s helicopter hog hunt contest

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is making liberals crazy again. Just like when she stirred it up with AR-15 rifle giveaways, this time also involves guns — and much more. “We’re going HOG HUNTING!” the conservative pro-gun Republican said in a new YouTube offer. “Enter for the chance for...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If one of your favorite things to eat is a nice pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Georgia that you should visit, if you haven't already.
