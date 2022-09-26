ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Hammond surprised by Josie Gibson for 20-year anniversary on This Morning

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 2 days ago

Presenter Alison Hammond was surprised by her This Morning co-stars as they celebrated her 20-year anniversary on the show on Monday, 26 September.

The 47-year-old first joined the show in 2002, after her first brush with fame on Big Brother.

Ms Hammond began her day in her home city of Birmingham thinking she was recording a regular shoot for her Dosh On Your Doorstep segment.

However, much to her surprise, Josie Gibson and Kate Lawler were behind the door she knocked on, beginning her morning of surprises and celebration of her career.

Alison Hammond
Kate Lawler
Josie Gibson
#Birmingham
The Independent

