I'm a Shopping Specialist—7 Fall Trends I'm Buying From Nordstrom for Under $150
As Who What Wear’s senior fashion market editor, shopping specialist, and Nordstrom devotee, it’s my job (and my pleasure!) to unearth some of the coolest, new sartorial gems to hit the multi-brand retailer—and share the crème de la crème of picks with you, our dear readers. This season, Nordstrom is brimming with some of fall’s biggest trends guaranteed to elevate and add a fashion-forward touch to your new-season wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment leather jacket, this season’s must-have relaxed jeans or trend-forward preppy loafers, below I’m sharing the biggest fall trends that you can score at Nordstrom for (drumroll, please) under-$150. Keep scrolling for the coolest affordable Nordy finds that will keep you altogether on-trend this fall and winter.
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
These 24 Wardrobe Staples Are Dominating Our Editors' Fall Looks
For fashion editors, there’s no seasonal task more emotionally fulfilling than prepping for the arrival of fall. (There’s a reason September issues are so hefty.) In an effort to expedite the process this time around—the clock really is ticking here—I tapped two of Who What Wear’s best fall dressers for tips on putting together a handful of outfit formulas that you can rely on all season long. And as expected, they didn’t disappoint. The six looks they’ve crafted revolve around some of the new season’s most trend-forward pieces, from a great pair of wide-leg jeans to the chunky loafers I’ve already added to my cart.
6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
Welcome to Sweater Season—5 Trends That Are Out and 5 That Are In
It just doesn't feel right to think about sweaters when it's still 90ºF in the shade and everyone on your Instagram feed seems to be on the Amalfi Coast. Trust me—I get it. But as of yesterday, it's officially fall, and chances are you'll soon find yourself reaching for a sweater. I, for one, am ready for that after five months of heat and humidity. (I live in the South…)
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Jennifer Garner Dances on the Soccer Field Sidelines at Angel City FC Game in Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Jennifer Garner danced to her own beat on a soccer field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Getting sporty, Garner wore casual fashions with athletic sneakers, making a statement on the sidelines. Decked out in neutrals, the “13 Going On 30” star wore a plain beige tee that she tucked neatly into her white high-waisted trousers that were belted. The mom of three grooved in a pair of black sunglasses which she wore atop her head and accessorized with small gold hoops and a simple woven...
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
These 8 Fall Staples Will Go With Your Favorite Jeans and Black Boots
When you think about your fall wardrobe staples, there's a strong chance jeans and black boots come to mind. I, for one, wear these two pieces on the regular to create some of my favorite looks. I also enjoy the items because they're highly versatile. While you may already have...
This Designer Perfume is so Timeless, I’ve Worn It for Over 10 Years
As a beauty editor, I'm sure it comes as no surprise that I have an affinity for designer perfume. There's just something so special about owning a bottle of sophisticated Chanel or alluring Dior. There's one special designer perfume, however, that I can proudly say I've bought and worn for over 10 years—it's just that good.
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Nordstrom Rack—These New Finds Are Very Chic
Trust me, I love a good Nordstrom moment. I routinely find wardrobe staples for myself when browsing the retailer. I also always uncover fresh finds to recommend to you, dear readers, with my work as a shopping editor. On that note, I also adore a Nordstrom Rack moment for amazing discounted finds. (I buy a lot of accessories there.) And yes, I’m here to bring you a curation of chic items I recently found while scrolling through the new additions at the Rack.
I Can (and Will) Wear These Jeans Every Day—Here Are 5 Chic Looks
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
I Scoured the New Fall Drops—I'm Freaking Out About These 51 Finds
Sorry to say this, but summer 2022 officially ended on September 22, and fall 2022 is here. Though I'm devastated to see the hot temperatures go (I'm from Florida, can you tell?), it does feel so exciting and downright inspiring when that crisp fall air starts to hit in the morning. You can finally layer your cute knits, bring out your boots, and bundle up in a cozy coat. But if you dragged out all your cold-weather clothes only to realize that your wardrobe might be in need of some refreshing, you're in good hands.
Hurry—the Brand Known for Actually Affordable Tennis Necklaces Finally Restocked
Just like seemingly everyone else right now, I'm completely obsessed with tennis necklaces and bracelets. I've done my fair share of gawking at them online but never clicking the add-to-cart button because there aren't many for less than $4k. While tennis jewelry certainly costs a pretty penny, it's a good investment to make as far as jewelry goes. It may be trendy right now, but more than anything, it's timeless.
Fashion Editors Can Be Picky, But We Agree on These Fall Denim Must-Haves
When it comes to shopping for jeans, my personal checklist is as follows: I like stiff denim with a vintage feel, a mid-wash (but not too much whiskering), a roomy leg, a slightly raw hemline that hits just below the ankle, and a waist that's pretty much as high as they come. I could go on, but I'll spare you and get to the point.
