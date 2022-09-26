As Who What Wear’s senior fashion market editor, shopping specialist, and Nordstrom devotee, it’s my job (and my pleasure!) to unearth some of the coolest, new sartorial gems to hit the multi-brand retailer—and share the crème de la crème of picks with you, our dear readers. This season, Nordstrom is brimming with some of fall’s biggest trends guaranteed to elevate and add a fashion-forward touch to your new-season wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment leather jacket, this season’s must-have relaxed jeans or trend-forward preppy loafers, below I’m sharing the biggest fall trends that you can score at Nordstrom for (drumroll, please) under-$150. Keep scrolling for the coolest affordable Nordy finds that will keep you altogether on-trend this fall and winter.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO