ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Travel

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition

This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Daily Mail

Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos

Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
U.S. POLITICS
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Wi Fi#Aircraft#Airline#Us Transportation
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Air Travel
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly

We all know the routine by heart: “Please ensure your seats are in the upright position, tray tables stowed, window shades are up, laptops are stored in the overhead bins and electronic devices are set to flight mode”. Now, the first four are reasonable, right? Window shades need to be up so we can see if there’s an emergency, such as fire. Tray tables need to be stowed and seats upright so we can get out of the row quickly. Laptops can become projectiles in an emergency, as the seat back pockets are not strong enough to contain them. And mobile phones...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees

Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees." Most airlines have quite a few additional fees they charge. Following a few tips as you book airfare and prepare for your trip can keep you from paying extra. Examples include weighing your packed bags...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy