crawfordcountynow.com
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
Galion Inquirer
First Lady of Ohio visits Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY- First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine stopped by Crawford County last week to visit the Bucyrus Public Library to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. During her visit, DeWine read to children at the Bucyrus Public Library. Throughout the state, the Imagination Library has enrolled more than 343,490 of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age appropriate book each month until they turn five. All children from Ohio are eligible to be enrolled from the time they are born up until they turn five years old at no cost to the family.
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
crawfordcountynow.com
The Motor Ranch upgrades service department to better serve community
BUCYRUS—A longtime Bucyrus business is “redefining the ride” with yet another expansion of its service department. The Motor Ranch, 1825 E. Mansfield Street, has recently installed new lifts and other equipment in its renovated service department, which also features a new dedicated entrance and offices, according to J.R. Jenney, the company’s president, and owner.
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
spectrumnews1.com
Family, doctor urge public to learn signs of sepsis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koti Epperson nearly lost her son to sepsis. Now the family is working to help others avoid the same thing. “I just assumed he had caught a virus at school and it would just need to run its course,” said Koti Epperson about her son Nash's battle with sepsis.
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for Luke Truman
GALION—A Golf Outing is set for Sunday, October 2nd, at Valley View Golf Course in Galion. The benefit is planned to support Luke Truman, 28, of Galion, as he recovers from a near-deadly truck crash. Truman works for Ohio Edison. He was returning to Ohio Edison, located in Mansfield...
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
wosu.org
Pontifical College Josephinum seminary must address issues or lose accreditation
The Pontifical College Josephinum on Columbus’ north side is the Vatican’s only seminary in the U.S. But it could lose its two accreditations if it doesn’t address a series of problems. The issues stem from internal operations, recruitment and degree program language. The seminary offers undergraduate and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville
The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-State Fraud Ring stopped
MARION—On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several-month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months-long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATVs, Razors, or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
crawfordcountynow.com
Investigation into Galion Police Chief continues
GALION—The investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez remains unresolved. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave on August 17 so that a fact-finding investigation could move forward. Crawford County Now reached out to Galion City Communications Director Matt Echelberry and received this comment:. “The investigatory...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Kiwanis Club “on key” with piano fund-raiser
BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus Kiwanis Club hopes their newest fund-raiser makes a “splash.”. The group is bringing a dueling piano group from Cleveland – “Piano Fiasco” – to town Saturday, Oct. 15, for a concert at the Crawford County Fairgrounds youth building. Proceeds, as...
crawfordcountynow.com
Dale A. Smith
Dale A. Smith, 92 passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2022. He was born October 23, 1929 in Lykens Twp., Ohio to the late Arden and Elizabeth (Hawkins) Smith. Dale graduated from Heidelberg University in 1951 where he was a star shortstop on the Heidelberg Student Princes baseball team. His baseball career was cut short by a knee injury in college but he went on to play many years of softball for Timken in the Bucyrus Industrial League. On November 9, 1957 Dale married Mary Jean Kaple. They were married for 64 years.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Comments / 0