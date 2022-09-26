ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
Digital Trends

Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

If you’ve decided to buy the iPhone 14, it’s likely you will also need a solid case to keep your new device safe. Even though all of the iPhone 14 models feature a durable Ceramic Shield front cover to keep your device safe, it may not be enough to protect your phone from heavy impacts, long drops, and constant scratches.
Apple Insider

Here's where to save on Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted, with the lowest prices at your fingertips in ourAirPods Price Guide. The...
9to5Mac

Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone support: Here’s how it works

The popular payment platform Square has officially launched support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to all of its merchants. This feature, which allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, was announced by Apple in February and is slowly starting to gain traction. Head below for the details on how it works.
PC Magazine

Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro

Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
Rolling Stone

Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
9to5Mac

Here’s how Apple Watch Series 8 compares to Series 7 and earlier

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is here with three new wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier plus what Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table. For Apple...
