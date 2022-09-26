Read full article on original website
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
CNET
iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
9to5Mac
Monday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $199 off, Belkin MagSafe gear, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by $199 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models at Amazon all-time lows. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at $127 and Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at $449 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Digital Trends
Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?
If you’ve decided to buy the iPhone 14, it’s likely you will also need a solid case to keep your new device safe. Even though all of the iPhone 14 models feature a durable Ceramic Shield front cover to keep your device safe, it may not be enough to protect your phone from heavy impacts, long drops, and constant scratches.
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
Using custom app icons has become more seamless with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Apple has never officially let users change iOS app icons. However, thanks to the Shortcuts app, anyone can create a home screen shortcut with a custom icon that opens a specific app. This process comes with the downside of showing a huge banner every time the user taps the icon, but iPhone 14 Pro and Dynamic Island makes using custom app icons much more seamless.
Apple Insider
Here's where to save on Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted, with the lowest prices at your fingertips in ourAirPods Price Guide. The...
9to5Mac
Some Apple Watch Ultra users notice ‘jelly scrolling,’ here’s why it’s happening
The Apple Watch Ultra features the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, but it uses the same display technology as on previous models. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for a few days, some users are noticing a so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the display. Here’s why this is not actually surprising.
9to5Mac
Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone support: Here’s how it works
The popular payment platform Square has officially launched support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to all of its merchants. This feature, which allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, was announced by Apple in February and is slowly starting to gain traction. Head below for the details on how it works.
PC Magazine
Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro
Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 ways to activate this new SOS feature
One of the unique safety features built into Apple Watch Ultra is an 86-decibel siren. It uses two different sound patterns to attract help with the alert being heard up to 600 feet away. Here are 4 ways to use Apple Watch Ultra siren, plus how to turn it off.
Raspberry Pi Pico Keyboard has OLED Keycaps
Maker and developer Thomas, also known as Thpoll, has made an RP2040-powered keyboard with OLEDs beneath the keycaps.
9to5Mac
Safety Check for iPhone: How to immediately stop sharing location and more in iOS 16
One of the important new features in iOS 16 is Safety Check. Designed as a tool for those at risk for domestic abuse or similar situations, Safety Check for iPhone lets users immediately revoke location access others have – including apps – and also walks through a security review.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
9to5Mac
Should Apple expand its new ‘Ultra’ branding to the iPhone 15 lineup?
Apple just started selling the new Apple Watch Ultra. A few months ago, the company introduced the M1 Ultra processor. Is it time for Apple to bring this branding to the iPhone, with next year’s iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max?. Apple has been pretty inconsistent...
9to5Mac
Here’s how Apple Watch Series 8 compares to Series 7 and earlier
The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is here with three new wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier plus what Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table. For Apple...
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
