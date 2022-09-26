ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager who disappeared 47 years ago

By Brian Farrell
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.

Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” was 17 years old when she went missing. Decades later, on Sept. 27, 2001, a construction crew found Gildawie’s remains and some clothing near a ditch behind an apartment complex. The location was in the 5100 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cold Case detectives connected with Othram, Inc. earlier this year. The company provides advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing. It said that the person who died was White, different than initially thought. Testing identified a half-sister. Detectives found her, and she shared Gildawie’s story with them.

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

Gildawie was born in France in February 1958 and came to the United States when she was eight months old. In the early 1970s, she moved to the City of Fairfax.

Before Gildawie disappeared, she was dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store near the intersection of Church Street and Lawyers Road in Vienna. Gildawie, who last was seen on Feb. 8, 1975, used to drive a white Cadillac Eldorado with red interior.

Detectives said they still are investigating the case with new information provided by Gildawie’s family.

“Identifying this young woman solves a mystery that has been more than 47 years in the making,” said Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander of Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics. “Our community should take comfort in knowing that our detectives never stop working these cases. Advancements in technology have given my Cold Case detectives an opportunity to pursue fresh leads and bring some relief to families that have been long suffering with the unknown.”

DC boxer murdered; police look for car involved

Anyone with information about the case can submit tips through Fairfax County Crime Solvers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone. The phone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). People also can submit information online or through the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tipsters are eligible to receive cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

Anonymous donations through DNASolves covered funding for the testing and identification process.

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia's largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail

Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
Hit-and-run involving at least 2 cars kills Md. man on scooter

A Maryland man riding an electric scooter was killed Monday night when he was struck by at least two different cars that both fled the scene. Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville was going southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently' use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
