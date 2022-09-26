Read full article on original website
KING CITY — King City Library will be closed this week for re-carpeting. Monterey County Free Libraries’ Bookmobile and Pop-Up Library will be available across the street at the future site of the local history center on North Vanderhurst Avenue, each day through Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays
SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Monterey (Monterey, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred in Monterey on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
Police investigating Sept. 25 shooting
Hollister Police announced a shooting occurred Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police said on social media they found a shooting victim inside a residence who was apparently struck when several rounds were fired from a gun and struck their home. Police Chief Carlos...
Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision
SUNNYVALE -- Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way. Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.
Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”
SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash
WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
A deputy with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been arrested. 27-year-old Matthew O’Keefe was arrested on September 21 by the Hollister Police Department. O’Keefe stands accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment. O’Keefe has been placed on administrative leave and remains in custody at...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
Police discover stolen catalytic converter in traffic stop
Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
RV campers can park on 3 miles of streets, according to lawsuit settlement
The city of Mountain View will allow people living in their RVs to park on at least three miles of city streets at all times, according to a settlement agreement signed by the two sides. This map shows where they can park. Officers will begin ticketing and towing RVs on...
Missing Gilroy girl found
UPDATE: The girl has been found. GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-year-old girl from Gilroy was reported missing on Monday by the Gilroy Police Department. Police said Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot Elementary School Monday at 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 475 Old Gilroy Street. GPD said Escobedo was last seen […]
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
After over 50 years, Gutierrez Drive-In changes ownership
SALINAS, Calif. — After over 50 years of business, Gutierrez Drive In, best known for its carnitas and seafood, will be under new ownership starting in October. The restaurant's last day of business was Monday. The Salinas restaurant was founded in the 1970s by Javier Gutierrez, a Mexican-American immigrant...
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
