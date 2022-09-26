ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 28, 2022

KING CITY — King City Library will be closed this week for re-carpeting. Monterey County Free Libraries’ Bookmobile and Pop-Up Library will be available across the street at the future site of the local history center on North Vanderhurst Avenue, each day through Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays

SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
Police investigating Sept. 25 shooting

Hollister Police announced a shooting occurred Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police said on social media they found a shooting victim inside a residence who was apparently struck when several rounds were fired from a gun and struck their home. Police Chief Carlos...
Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision

SUNNYVALE --  Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in  the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way. Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was  transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.
Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”

SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash

WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
Missing Gilroy girl found

UPDATE: The girl has been found. GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-year-old girl from Gilroy was reported missing on Monday by the Gilroy Police Department. Police said Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot Elementary School Monday at 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 475 Old Gilroy Street. GPD said Escobedo was last seen […]
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
After over 50 years, Gutierrez Drive-In changes ownership

SALINAS, Calif. — After over 50 years of business, Gutierrez Drive In, best known for its carnitas and seafood, will be under new ownership starting in October. The restaurant's last day of business was Monday. The Salinas restaurant was founded in the 1970s by Javier Gutierrez, a Mexican-American immigrant...
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'

Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
