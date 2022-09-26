ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 4

Jon Smith
2d ago

Thanks to the democrats unnecessary shutdowns. Socialist love a dumbed down population….checked that box!!!!

Richard Dashiell
1d ago

They could start by teaching real history. Not one sided cultural history either. All of our ancestors have done some good things and bad things. A government class might also help people understand how they are being beat down by our own.

Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Commentary: California’s power problems should serve as warning for Washington

We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs

When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington

OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong

Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
MERCER ISLAND, WA

