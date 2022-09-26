Read full article on original website
Invesco: Factor Investing Minimizes ESG Losses
The concept of factor investing is relatively recent. The idea is to achieve returns based on six distinct sources: value, momentum, size, size, volatility, quality, and dividends. “In the same way that one can invest based on certain regions or sectors, managers can also invest in companies that are cheap from a fundamental point of view (value), or in those that show better relative performance in the short term (momentum), those with small capitalization (size), low volatility or high dividend yield,” explained Fernando Luque, senior editor at Morningstar.
2 Dividend Stocks That Have Doubled Their Payouts in 5 Years
Despite making big increases to their dividend payments, these stocks still have low payout ratios.
Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns
These dividend stocks are well off their all-time highs.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
1 Popular Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
One of these stocks has a durable business and a cheap valuation; the other is trading at a highly expensive earnings multiple.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
Costco Stock Slides As Profit Margins Narrow, But Hot Dog Costs, Membership Fees Safe
Costco Wholesale (COST) shares moved lower Friday after the bulk retailer posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings but noted pressures on profit margins amid surging inflation costs and shifting consumer habits. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ending on August 28, its fiscal fourth quarter, rose 11.7% from last...
U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
CNBC
European markets close lower; sterling slumps to historic low against the dollar
European stocks ended a choppy day lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the deteriorating economic outlook in the region. Concern for the global growth outlook has been increasing as inflation remains high and central banks resort to aggressive interest rate hikes to try to tame rising prices. Investors...
Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as robust performance in its merchant banking unit helped cushion the blow from sluggish dealmaking.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
Motley Fool
This Auto Parts Leader Just Beat Sales Expectations: Is It Time to Buy?
AutoZone just beat earnings estimates and set a new record for store sales. The company’s distribution network of hubs and "mega hubs" has served it well. Headwinds include higher freight and materials costs amid steep inflation and rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
This Dividend King Is Showing Growth -- But Should You Really Buy?
Hormel Foods is a longtime dividend payer with an incredible 56 consecutive years of increases.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Atlassian has a bright future in the cloud, and it's charting a path to $10 billion in annual revenue. Peloton is a shrinking business. Despite a 94% decline in its stock, it's not worth buying just yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Boohoo issues profit and sales warning as market value slumps 87% in year
Boohoo has issued a profit and sales warning as the cost of living crisis causes a slump in shopper demand for the fast-fashion brand’s products. The online clothing retailer, whose brands include Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal, reported a 10% fall in total revenues to £882m in the half year to 31 August and said it now expects annual sales to be down about the same level.
Business Insider
A growth stock is a company expected to rise faster than the overall market, offering bigger gains for investors who don't mind risk
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Growth stocks are equities that outperform...
