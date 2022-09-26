ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invesco: Factor Investing Minimizes ESG Losses

The concept of factor investing is relatively recent. The idea is to achieve returns based on six distinct sources: value, momentum, size, size, volatility, quality, and dividends. “In the same way that one can invest based on certain regions or sectors, managers can also invest in companies that are cheap from a fundamental point of view (value), or in those that show better relative performance in the short term (momentum), those with small capitalization (size), low volatility or high dividend yield,” explained Fernando Luque, senior editor at Morningstar.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
This Auto Parts Leader Just Beat Sales Expectations: Is It Time to Buy?

AutoZone just beat earnings estimates and set a new record for store sales. The company's distribution network of hubs and "mega hubs" has served it well. Headwinds include higher freight and materials costs amid steep inflation and rising interest rates.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Atlassian has a bright future in the cloud, and it's charting a path to $10 billion in annual revenue. Peloton is a shrinking business. Despite a 94% decline in its stock, it's not worth buying just yet.
Boohoo issues profit and sales warning as market value slumps 87% in year

Boohoo has issued a profit and sales warning as the cost of living crisis causes a slump in shopper demand for the fast-fashion brand’s products. The online clothing retailer, whose brands include Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal, reported a 10% fall in total revenues to £882m in the half year to 31 August and said it now expects annual sales to be down about the same level.
