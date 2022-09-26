Read full article on original website
David W. Lewis
David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Danielle Velasquez
Danielle Velasquez, age 38, of Demorest, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born on January 12, 1984, in Demorest, she was the daughter of Dean and Carol Whisnant. She was a Manager at RaceTrac and loved cooking, the beach, and the outdoors. Danielle cherished her children above all else.
Rhonda Annette Bridges
Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges....
Preparations underway in Georgia for Ian
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida and Tropical Storm Warnings popping up along the Georgia coast, power companies are bracing for the worst. Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives anticipate possible widespread power outages from high winds associated with the storm. In preparation, Georgia’s EMCs have...
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say
Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Hall County to name new elementary school in honor of former First Lady Sandra Deal
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously this evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Superintendent Will Schofield praised the late First Lady, Sandra Deal, for her life-long support of education and her advocacy for childhood literacy. “Naming this school after...
Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County
A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
Firefighters rescue lost hikers
Firefighters used GPS to locate and rescue two lost hikers in the mountains of White County Sunday evening. Rescuers found the hikers around 7 p.m. several miles from where they had set out earlier in the day. Officials say on September 25 the pair began hiking on Yonah Mountain outside...
Cornelia man arrested in decade-old child molestation case
A Cornelia man remains behind bars following his arrest last week in a decade-old child molestation case. According to the arrest warrant filed by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Fernando Linares-Ortiz, 42, sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16. The alleged assault occurred sometime between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2012.
