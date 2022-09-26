Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons
With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Detroit News
Pistons' Kemba Walker not with team; three have injuries heading into training camp
Detroit — The Pistons officially start preparations for the 2022-23 season this week, and it began with the franchise announcing the roster for training camp on Monday morning. There were no real surprises, with the additions of Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Kevin Knox — all from deals with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Was L.A. Only Willing To Trade Its First-Round Picks For Kyrie Irving And Donovan Mitchell?
Does the Los Angeles Lakers front office only want to trade its two first-round picks for All-Stars it knows from TV?. View the original article to see embedded media. No one (except... Patrick Beverley?) wants Russell Westbrook to be a Laker when the 2022-23 season opens in October. Not even Russell Westbrook.
'I've always been an admirer': Billy Donovan on Goran Dragic
Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Bulls bring back 12 players from last year’s roster, as their core unit returns for another run at it. Outside of resigning Zach LaVine to a max extension, the Bulls signed veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. For Dragic, he brings a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Future is bright for Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, but what happens next up for debate
For the first time in the Ja Morant era, the Memphis Grizzlies have real expectations. One veteran says a little more maturity could go a long way.
NBA
Bogdanovic trade a five-scoop sundae of a deal for Weaver, Pistons
You can win a trade even if the bottom line means solving one problem while creating another. That’s not what happened for the Pistons when Troy Weaver threaded a handful of needles by dealing Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah for Bojan Bogdanovic. With one trade, Weaver simultaneously...
Comments / 0