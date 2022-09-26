ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons

With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Bogdanovic trade a five-scoop sundae of a deal for Weaver, Pistons

You can win a trade even if the bottom line means solving one problem while creating another. That’s not what happened for the Pistons when Troy Weaver threaded a handful of needles by dealing Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah for Bojan Bogdanovic. With one trade, Weaver simultaneously...
