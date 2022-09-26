ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Tony Todd Returns To The Big Screen In New Horror/Comedy

Veteran Tony Todd from the classic Candyman series is back in the colorfully titled film Bitch A**. Blending comedy and horror, with social commentary the movie tells the story of a gang initiation gone wrong when a group of four recruits break into a house of horror and are forced by Bitch Ass (Laleye) to play deadly games for their lives. Surprises around every corner, no one knows what to expect. Win and you live – lose and you die. Also starring Teon Kelley, Tunde Laleye, Me’lisa Sellers, and Sheaun McKinney, this star-studded cast is sure to make us laugh with fear.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price

When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Serial Killer in Netflix's Dahmer Trailer

Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are putting their heads together for a real horror story. The trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sees Peters step into the shoes of the notorious real-life serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer's victims, the 10-episode limited series is set between the 1960s and early 1990s.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sara Shane, Tarzan Movie Actress, Dead at 94

Actress Sara Shane passed away this summer, her family has just announced to the public. Shane had a long and legendary career in Hollywood, including a starring role in Tarzan's Greatest Adventure with Gordon Scott in 1959. She was 94 years old when she died on July 31. Shane's family...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sideshow, Janus Films Take U.S. Rights to Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’

Sideshow and Janus Films have picked up all U.S. rights to No Bears, the latest film from Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi. The drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize. We Like has acquired all Canadian rights .The deal was negotiated by Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films. Sideshow and Janus will do a US theatrical release for the film and said they are planning a best director Oscar campaign for Panahi, who has become a face of the resistance to the Iranian regime. The acclaimed director of...
MOVIES
Elle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski On Playing Villainous Serena, Justice And The Show’s Enduring Relevance

*Warning: This article contains The Handmaid’s Tale season four spoilers*. ‘I'm excited for this one,’ actor Yvonne Strahovski reveals. ‘It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m more excited that than anything, because it's a juicy one.’ For those that aren’t au fait with the symbolism behind white wings, red cloaks and the meaning of 'under His eye', the ‘one’ the actor is referring to is the long-awaited and dramatic fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Serpent Queen’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Liv Hill Breaks Down Catherine’s “Ruthless” Choice

The Serpent Queen Episode 3 “The Price” on Starz could very well be considered Catherine de’ Mecidi’s origin story. She is faced with a horrific decision between her future and protecting the life of one of her staunchest allies, the atelier Sebastio (Adam Garcia). After the Dauphin (Louis Landau) dies suddenly, the court believes he has been poisoned. Sebastio is offered up as a scapegoat and Catherine does nothing to stop it. So why does Catherine betray Sebastio? And what does this mean for the future of The Serpent Queen? While Queen Catherine (Samantha Morton) is a cunning and ruthless woman in...
TV SERIES

