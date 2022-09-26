When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...

