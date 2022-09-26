Read full article on original website
Veteran Tony Todd Returns To The Big Screen In New Horror/Comedy
Veteran Tony Todd from the classic Candyman series is back in the colorfully titled film Bitch A**. Blending comedy and horror, with social commentary the movie tells the story of a gang initiation gone wrong when a group of four recruits break into a house of horror and are forced by Bitch Ass (Laleye) to play deadly games for their lives. Surprises around every corner, no one knows what to expect. Win and you live – lose and you die. Also starring Teon Kelley, Tunde Laleye, Me’lisa Sellers, and Sheaun McKinney, this star-studded cast is sure to make us laugh with fear.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: A Look At Evan Peters’ Intense Transformation
DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the surprise Netflix drop of September 2022. Ryan Murphy’s latest series for the streaming service has American Horror Story vet Evan Peters starring as Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial killer who became known for cannibalism. The drama series will be available to stream on September 21.
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
Utopia Buys Autograph Hunters Documentary ‘Hollywood Signs,’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Utopia has acquired worldwide rights to a feature documentary about Hollywood’s voracious autograph hunters. “Hollywood Signs, which will receive a Sept. 27 digital release in the U.S., explores the unique and often hilarious relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans through the lens of the autograph collecting subculture. Some...
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price
When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
WATCH: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Serial Killer in Netflix's Dahmer Trailer
Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are putting their heads together for a real horror story. The trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sees Peters step into the shoes of the notorious real-life serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer's victims, the 10-episode limited series is set between the 1960s and early 1990s.
Sara Shane, Tarzan Movie Actress, Dead at 94
Actress Sara Shane passed away this summer, her family has just announced to the public. Shane had a long and legendary career in Hollywood, including a starring role in Tarzan's Greatest Adventure with Gordon Scott in 1959. She was 94 years old when she died on July 31. Shane's family...
Sideshow, Janus Films Take U.S. Rights to Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’
Sideshow and Janus Films have picked up all U.S. rights to No Bears, the latest film from Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi. The drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize. We Like has acquired all Canadian rights .The deal was negotiated by Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films. Sideshow and Janus will do a US theatrical release for the film and said they are planning a best director Oscar campaign for Panahi, who has become a face of the resistance to the Iranian regime. The acclaimed director of...
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski On Playing Villainous Serena, Justice And The Show’s Enduring Relevance
*Warning: This article contains The Handmaid’s Tale season four spoilers*. ‘I'm excited for this one,’ actor Yvonne Strahovski reveals. ‘It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m more excited that than anything, because it's a juicy one.’ For those that aren’t au fait with the symbolism behind white wings, red cloaks and the meaning of 'under His eye', the ‘one’ the actor is referring to is the long-awaited and dramatic fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
‘The Watcher’ True Story: Netflix’s New Ryan Murphy Drama Is Based on a Terrifying Real Case
Do you know what’s creepier than having a bad neighbor? Having an unseen stalker who keeps writing you letters. That’s the haunting true story that stands at the center of The Watcher, Netflix‘s upcoming limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. It’s a story that seems...
Did ‘Casablanca’ Stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman Ever Date in Real Life?
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman give such fiery and passionate performances that some, including Bogart's wife, suspected the pair had a romantic relationship.
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast on Aunt Lydia's Change of Heart After Janine Was Poisoned by Esther (Exclusive)
As the saga of The Handmaid’s Tale unfolds, life in Gilead continues to drive Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) back together. Especially in season 5, after Janine was unable to escape across the Canadian border and is once again a handmaid under the watchful eye of Lydia.
‘Jihad Rehab’ Director Says Her Film Has Been Snubbed Since Sundance Uproar: ‘This Film Was Not What They Said’
Eight months after her documentary “Jihad Rehab” was greeted with accusations of Islamophobia after its Sundance premiere from several Muslim and Arab filmmakers, Meg Smaker has told The New York Times that very few festivals have chosen to screen her film while she has struggled financially to promote it.
‘The Serpent Queen’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Liv Hill Breaks Down Catherine’s “Ruthless” Choice
The Serpent Queen Episode 3 “The Price” on Starz could very well be considered Catherine de’ Mecidi’s origin story. She is faced with a horrific decision between her future and protecting the life of one of her staunchest allies, the atelier Sebastio (Adam Garcia). After the Dauphin (Louis Landau) dies suddenly, the court believes he has been poisoned. Sebastio is offered up as a scapegoat and Catherine does nothing to stop it. So why does Catherine betray Sebastio? And what does this mean for the future of The Serpent Queen? While Queen Catherine (Samantha Morton) is a cunning and ruthless woman in...
