Dallas, TX

Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury

Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series

Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Meet Chelsea and Jason

Blues new in-game hosts are excited to be a part of the show. St. Louis Blues fans will notice two new faces as part of the in-game experience at Enterprise Center this season. Chelsea Haynes and Jason Rooney will join the show and come with backgrounds in voiceover work, lifestyle...
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener

The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022

The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Couturier won't need surgery for Flyers

Mikheyev week to week with lower-body injury; Kaprizov remains sidelined for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Sean Couturier will not need surgery for an upper-body injury...
NOTEBOOK: Knight locked in; Lundell on top line

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Spencer Knight would rather worry about stopping pucks than paperwork. Taking that stance to heart, the 21-year-old goaltender got out ahead of some important business on Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a new three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. "I'm still the same...
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
Five prospects to watch during preseason

Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL announces 2022 Stanley Award winners

Recognizes achievements, creativity and results across League clubs. The NHL announced the 2022 Stanley Award winners during a live virtual show on Wednesday. The six categories -- Game Presentation of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, Best Social Impact and Growth Initiatives, Social Media Club of the Year, Best Sponsorship Activation and Best Ticketing Initiative -- aim to recognize achievements, creativity and results across the League's 32 clubs from the 2021 calendar year.
Oettinger set for responsibility of being Stars' No. 1 goalie

The goalie signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million average annual value) with the Dallas Stars on Sept. 1, and he is their No. 1 entering the season. It's quite the jump for the 23-year-old, who began last season fourth on the Stars' goalie depth chart and playing in the American Hockey League but finished it as the NHL starter.
NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 54 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Goaltenders Taylor Gauthier and Tommy Nappier were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League. An updated training camp roster is attached. The Penguins return to action...
Training Camp Notebook - September 28

WINNIPEG - Nate Schmidt can laugh about it now, but when he thinks back to Tuesday's practice - the one the players not participating in the game against Ottawa that night skate in - he wasn't thrilled. "A little bit into camp, guys have an off day," Schmidt said. "But...
