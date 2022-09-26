ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas

By Lauren Barry
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mCyI_0iAhaRnT00

Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas.

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety . He will serve this sentence with a concurrent 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler Co., Texas.

Before Jacobs’ remains were discovered, she was last scene at the Silver Spur Nightclub in Silsbee, Texas, on Oct. 5, 1988. Around a month after her murder, Jacobs’ drivers license and other items were found under a bridge in near Kountze, Texas.

“Investigators identified MacGinnis as a suspect after two other incidents involving women but did not have enough evidence to charge him in Jacobs’ case,” said authorities.

Over the following decades, Jacobs’ family refused to give up. In 2018 – 30 years after her murder – they reached out to the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. This program was created in 2001 by the Texas legislature “to provide Texas law enforcement agencies with a process for investigating unsolved murders or what appear to be serial or linked criminal transactions.”

Upon learning about the case, the Rangers decided it warranted further investigation.

Authorities submitted clothing that had never been DNA-tested and other items were identified and the evidence to the Houston DPS Crime Lab for testing and retesting as part of this new investigation. When new DNA evidence was Combined DNA Indexing System (CODIS), it matched with MacGinnis.

After the DNA evidence was confirmed and investigators interview MacGinnis, he was finally charged with Jacobs’ murder in Jefferson County, Texas.

Photo credit .

According data cited by Project Cold Case , an advocacy group, nearly 185,000 cases of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter in the U.S. went unsolved from 1980 to 2019, including 86,484 in Texas.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Cause of death of woman killed outside club released

Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Family Finds Baby Abandoned In Their Backyard Shed, Father Now Faces Criminal Charges: Report

A family rescued a baby found in a backyard shed, and now police say they charged the child’s father, Radar has learned.On Sept. 24, Katherine McClain told KHOU that it was a quiet morning in their Livingston, Texas, community. That is when their security camera spotted a naked man checking their vehicle doors, then stealing a neighbor’s truck. The sound of the vehicle starting woke the family up.At the same time, the family dog, Archie, started barking at something inside the shed. Curious, the family went to check it out and found a baby in the shed."He said, 'call 911...
POLK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kountze, TX
State
Texas State
City
Silsbee, TX
Silsbee, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

9/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, 2030 Theriot St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000. Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 23, 1141 Mosswood Drive No. 51, Sulphur — three counts drug possession; simple...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Mother of murder victim: "Take a breath. Stop all of this violence"

PORT ARTHUR — The mother of a young murder victim is preparing for her daughter's funeral while urging people to help solve the brutal killing. Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire outside the French Connection nightclub on Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Murder#Texas Legislature#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#Tyler Co#Macginnis#The Houston Dps Crime Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
westcentralsbest.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX
therecordlive.com

EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman

A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments

Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week. Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31. Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy